Alabama Tallahassee Regional predictions: Can the Crimson Tide make the Super Regionals?

Alabama made it to the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament despite having an up-and-down season that saw them end the regular season and SEC Tournament with an accumulated record of 33-22.

The Crimson Tide have a so-so 13-17 record against SEC bracket-mates, but they won against higher-ranked Tennessee and Arkansas in their season series.

That makes college baseball fans wonder if they deserve to get one of the at-large berths in the NCAA Tournament and compete in the Tallahassee Regional, which also features regional top seed Florida State, Atlantic Sun Tournament winner Stetson and UCF.

Moreso, die-hard enthusiasts are betting against the Crimson Tide making the Super Regional due to their lackluster record in the regular season and the SEC Tournament, where they lost to South Carolina in the first round.

Alabama begins its Tallahassee Regional campaign against third seed UCF on Friday, at 6 p.m. ET, and a victory will move them to the next round against the winner of the Florida State-Stetson encounter.

They need to win at least three games in the Regional to make the best-of-three Super Regional. It will be a tough task for Alabama, but it's doable if their offense and defense get going at the same time.

Alabama hitters need to step up and produce more runs

TJ McCants is hitting .313 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs. He has stolen 14 bases this season. (Image Source: TJ McCants - https://rolltide.com/sports/baseball/roster/mccantstj/10435)

Alabama has hit .305 in 55 games this season, not a bad clip for a Division I baseball team.

However, the Crimson Tide is part of the strong Southeastern Conference that boasts of Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M and No. 1 seed Tennessee so anything below .305 in offense isn't too favorable for the eyes to see.

They have produced 380 runs this year, averaging 6.9 runs per game. There was a stretch this season that they scored only three runs in a series and got back the next day scoring 10 runs against a top-ranked team.

Gage Miller has carried Alabama all season, hitting .381 and scoring 70 runs for the team. He has also recorded 18 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Inconsistencies on offense have plagued the Crimson Tide this season. They need to pile up more than seven runs to stand a chance of making the Super Regional.

Alabama's pitching needs to tighten its defense

Alabama has started pitchers Greg Farone, Zane Adams and Brian Hess for at least 13 games. Although they have played for more than 58 2/3 innings, their ERA has a lot left to be desired.

Farone, who went 4-3 in 15 starts this season, has the lowest ERA among the three at 4.52 ERA. He has struck out 62 but allows opponents to hit .262 every start.

Hess has a 5-4 record in 61 2/3 innings played and has struck out 98 batters in 14 starts this season. However, his ERA is 5.98, meaning he has allowed more runs compared to the three.

Adams, meanwhile, has started 13 times for the Crimson Tide and has a 5.37 ERA. He played for 58 2/3 innings this season and has allowed teams to bat .266 against him.

The spotty pitching could cause a team like Alabama, who has struggled to catch up when they are behind by big margins, to disintegrate. Hope the coaches would resolve it during the break and make decisive run run in the Super Regional.

The Crimson Tide should put up an awesome offensive and defensive performance to rule the Tallahassee Regional and face the winner of the Norman Regional, which is composed of Oklahoma, Duke, UConn and Oral Roberts.

Will Alabama make it to the Super Regional? Let us know your views in the comments section.

