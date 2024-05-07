Alabama vs. Troy Prediction, Odds and Picks - May 7, College Baseball 2024

On Tuesday, the 25th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide faces the 22nd-ranked Troy Trojans at Riddle-Pace Field. The Crimson Tide (29-18, 10-14 SEC) are coming off a 10-5 road win on Sunday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Trojans (34-15, 6-8 Sun Belt) are coming off a high-scoring 14-13 home loss against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide will send junior southpaw Kade Snell (1-0, 6.65 ERA) to the mound here. He made a one-pitch appearance on Friday out of the bullpen, where he forced a double play.

The Trojans are sending senior left-hander Logan Ross (4-2, 4.50 ERA), who struggled on Saturday against the Ragin Cajuns as he pitched 1.2 innings and allowed a pair of runs.

With two of the top teams in the nation squaring off, which team can show their dominance and pick up a win?

Alabama vs. Troy Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Alabama -180 Troy +140

How to watch Alabama vs. Troy Baseball

This game between two top-25-ranked programs will be streaming live through ESPN+.

Alabama vs. Troy Baseball Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been doing well as they hold a 30-12 all-time advantage over the Troy Trojans, including a seven-game winning streak. Both teams have struggled on the mound. The Roll Tide has a 5.57 team ERA, while the Trojans pitch to a 5.36 team ERA.

However, the difference is the level of competition as Alabama is a Power Five program while Troy is a Group of Five, meaning the Crimson Tide are facing stiffer competition.

The Trojans are going to be aggressive in attempting to steal bases. Still, the Crimson Tide have shown the ability to slow down the running game as they have allowed 24 stolen bases on 33 attempts (.727 stolen base percentage against), so they can limit the running game.

Alabama is the superior team but this game should be close. Expect the offenses to score runs and the Crimson Tide to pick up the win.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -180

