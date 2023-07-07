Are Jacob Wilson and Jack Wilson related? Know more about the duo as son prepares for the 2023 MLB Draft

Jacob Wilson is Jack Wilson’s son. Jack is a former shortstop who played in the MLB for 12 seasons. He has passed the love of baseball to his son, Jacob, who playsed for Grand Canyon University and is one of the highest-rated prospects ahead of the 2023 MLB draft.

Jack’s influence on his son is immense and cannot be overstated. As an assistant coach at Grand Canyon, he has been able to closely monitor his son’s development. Having such a source of support and inspiration at close proximity has indeed helped Jacob Wilson’s career.

For Jacob, Jack’s role goes beyond fatherhood and coaching. The 21-year-old described his dad as his biggest mentor.

“He’s taught me everything I know about the game," Jacob said. "He’s always been there for me, and he’s always believed in me.”

Jack, on the other hand, is what you can call a proud father. With a burning faith in his son’s potential to become a star as a pro, he expresses utmost confidence in him.

“He’s a special player," Jack said. "He’s got a lot of tools, and he’s a great kid. I’m excited to see what he can do in the future.”

And anyone who’s seen Jacob Wilson in action would know this is not just some father’s delusion about his son’s abilities. The younger Wilson is an absolutely talented shortstop with high expectations to be a top pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He's gifted with strong arms, good range and a natural flair for making plays. His hitting is also above average.

In a nutshell, he has every attribute needed to shine in the MLB just like his dad did. And he’s getting properly prepared for the big stage. A healthy competitive atmosphere is maintained around the two to propel him to keep being at his best. Learning in this manner from a former MLB shortstop who was a one-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger award, has seen is not a privilege every draft prospect has.

Jacob Wilson's career in a nutshell

Jacob went to Thousand Oaks (California) High School, where his dad coached him on the baseball team. He committed to Grand Canyon and played in 47 games as a third baseman. He hit .313/.376/.440 with four home runs and 29 RBIs.

He transitioned to shortstop as a sophomore, playing 59 games. He hit .358/.418/.585 with 12 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

