Arizona vs Utah prediction, odds & picks - May 11 College Baseball 2024

A thrilling Pac-12 matchup will happen on Saturday afternoon inside Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (30-18, 17-8 Pac-12) take on the Utah Utes (31-16, 16-9) in the middle game of this three-game series. The Utes were able to pick up a 6-1 road win to begin the series.

The Wildcats will send senior right-hander Clark Candiotti (5-2, 2.93 ERA). He is coming off a complete game shutout over the Stanford Cardinal, where he allowed five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts.

The Utes are countering with sophomore righty Merit Jones (3-3, 5.03 ERA). He is coming off a losing effort against the Oregon Ducks. He threw 5.1 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Arizona vs Utah baseball betting odds

Team Moneyline Arizona -140 Utah +110

How to watch Arizona vs Utah baseball

The Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes game will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs Utah baseball prediction

The Arizona Wildcats have been the better pitching team and should be able to control this game. The Wildcats are pitching to a 4.14 team ERA, while the Utes are sitting at a 4.88 team ERA. Clark Candiotti showed he does not give up too many free passes while limiting runs.

Regarding the offense, the Utes have Core Jackson and Kai Roberts with an OPS above .900. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have Mason White, Brendan Summerhill and Garen Caulfield.

Arizona was just 3-for-31 on Friday and should improve as they had a triple and a home run to hit for some power. Utah had Bryson Van Sickle pitch a complete game, but this Arizona team should jump Merit Jones and get to the bullpen early in this game.

The Arizona Wildcats should be the better option on the road to pick up the victory.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -140

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback