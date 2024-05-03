Arkansas vs Kentucky prediction, odds & picks - May 3, college baseball 2024

On Friday evening, the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-7, 16-5 in the Southeastern Conference) will play the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (33-9, 16-5). The game will take place at The Kentucky Proud Park. The Razorbacks send southpaw Hagen Smith (8-0, 1.35 ERA) to the mound. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will counter with right-hander Trey Pooser (3-0, 3.75 ERA).

With these two teams tied atop of the SEC, this series could mean significant in terms of the standings. Let's dive into the game and discuss which side deserves backing here.

Arkansas vs Kentucky odds

Team Moneyline Arkansas -220 Kentucky +170

Arkansas vs Kentucky head-to-head

This is the first game the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats are playing this season. The Razorbacks swept the Wildcats in a three-game series when they last clashed in mid-March 2022. Arkansas currently holds a 47-26 record against the Wildcats.

How to watch Arkansas vs Kentucky

This matchup between top-10 opponents can be seen on the SEC Network+ only. For the broadcast, we will have Dick Gabriel (play-by-play) and Doug Flynn (analyst) for the call.

Arkansas vs Kentucky predictions

This game is interesting as these are two of the best teams in college baseball that are built in a completely different way. Hagen Smith is among the best pitchers in the nation with a 1.35 ERA and a .130 batting average. He has added 111 strikeouts in only 60.0 innings of work. Compare that to Trey Pooser, who has allowed a 1.17 WHIP, so hitters are getting on base against him at a decent rate.

The Wildcats seemingly have a slight advantage regarding the offense. But this Razorbacks team has been incredible at limiting the amount of runs crossing the plate. Arkansas has been the better pitcher, and the teams are very similar in offense. Take the better-starting pitcher in this game, and expect this game to be a low-scoring one. All the signs suggest going with the Razorbacks to win this game.