Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 16 College Baseball 2024

We have one of the best college baseball games on the slate in the Southeastern Conference. Get set for Thursday night action inside Bryan-College Station as the third-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks take on the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks (42-10, 19-8 SEC) are coming off a 9-6 home victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. Junior southpaw Hagen Smith (9-0, 1.65 ERA) will toe the slab here and is coming off a no-decision where he pitched five innings and allowed three runs with four walks and 11 strikeouts against the Bulldogs.

The Aggies (42-10, 17-10) are coming off a 6-0 road win on Sunday over the Ole Miss Rebels. They will be sending redshirt sophomore left-hander Ryan Prager (8-1, 2.71 ERA) to the mound here. Against the Ole Miss Rebels last time out, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Arkansas Razorbacks -125 Texas A&M Aggies -105

How to watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

This game will be available on linear television and streaming. It will air live on ESPN2 and will be available to stream via YouTube TV, ESPN+, and Sling.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction

With two of the best starting pitchers in college baseball going up against one another, it is going to depend on which team capitalizes on a mistake. Looking at the ability to put the ball in the stands is critical and there is a major difference here as the Razorbacks have hit 70 total home runs while the Aggies have hit 116 total homers as a team.

This series is a preview of what the Southeastern Conference Tournament Finals could look like with how dominant these teams have been. However, go with the Texas A&M Aggies at home to pull off the victory as they should be able to score easier than the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies -105