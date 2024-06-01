Athens Regional 2024: Top 5 MLB Draft prospects you need to see ft. Georgia's Charlie Condon

Baseball's NCAA Tournament is a great time for future MLB Draft star scouting. Certainly, the eyes of MLB personnel will be heavily focused on the Athens Regional. Georgia 3B/OF Charlie Condon may be the top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. But there are plenty of other stars worth keeping an eye on in Athens.

Here are 5 MLB Draft prospects worth watching in Georgia's regional games.

Top 5 2024 MLB Draft prospects to see in Athens Regional

5. Logan Jordan, Georgia 1B

Jordan transferred in from Campbell, where he previously starred. The 6 ft. 3 righty hit .301 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs there in 2023. Jordan struggled at times with the transition to the SEC. He has hit .253 with four homers in just 75 at-bats.

But his size and power could lead a team to stake a mid-draft gamble on being able to cut down on his strikeouts and hone his batting eye. Jordan also played outfield and caught at Campbell, that versatility could help his cause.

4. RJ Sales, UNC-Wilmington RHP

Sales was 6-1 as a freshman in 2022 with a solid 3.52 ERA. The 6 ft., 170 pound righty allowed just four home runs in 76 2/3 innings pitched. Sales redshirted last season, but has been UNCW's ace in 2024. He's 10-3 with a 3.70 ERA. Sales have whiffed 87 hitters in 87 2/3 innings. Opposing batters have hit just .212 against him.

Sales can throw in the mid-90s and has bounced back from the injuries that caused him to miss 2023. His size and strength could be issues, but he's been an impressive collegiate competitor on the mound who's worth a look from a big-league team that can add a few pounds to his frame.

3. Camron Hill, Georgia Tech LHP

The 6 ft. 6 220-pound Hill is a potential-heavy option. He hasn't produced much at the collegiate level. Hill is 4-3 with a 6.91 ERA in his Georgia Tech career. But his size and mid-90s velocity will prove tempting. Hill can strike people out, with 94 strikeouts in 84 2/3 collegiate innings.

Hill's role could be a question mark. He's started just 11 times in 49 collegiate appearances. He also has just one save. Hill has given up 98 hits in 84 2/3 innings and has walked 50 batters. If he can work up his breaking pitches and hone his control, he could be an impact guy either as a starter or reliever. But there's a lot of work to be done.

2. Payton Green, Georgia Tech SS

A 6 ft. 3 shortstop, Green transferred over from NC State, where he played for two years. In 2023 with the Wolfpack, he hit .274 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs. Green has been a steady addition at Georgia Tech, hitting .317 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Green could play short or third at the next level. He's got to improve his contact and his power, but he's shown growth in both areas. Green feels like a solid third or fourth-round draft option for a team looking for a punchy infield prospect.

1. Charlie Condon, Georgia 3B

Condon has also played first base and the outfield. He was a phenomenal freshman in 2023, hitting 386 with 25 home runs. But Condon has been even better in 2024, hitting .443 with an NCAA-high 35 home runs and 75 RBIs. Condon also walked 50 times in 210 at-bats, with only 39 strikeouts.

Condon is the likely top pick in the 2024 Draft. He makes consistent contact and has a massive power advantage. His defense and speed are adequate, and his hit tool and power are next-level skills. Condon might be ready for MLB pretty quickly.

Which prospects in the Athens Regional are you watching for future MLB Draft value? Let us hear your thoughts below on the players.