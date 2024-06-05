Athens Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Jun 05, 2024 22:21 IST
The Athens Super Regionals begin on Saturday. This year, the Georgia Bulldogs and NC State Wolfpack will lock horns in a best-of-three series at Foley Field to determine which of them makes it through to the College World Series.

The No. 7 overall seed Georgia swept the Athens Regional by beating Army, UNC and Wilmington to book their spot in the next round of the postseason. Meanwhile, the No. 10 overall seed beat JMU in the Raleigh Regional final to set up a clash against the Bulldogs.

How to buy 2024 Athens Super Regional tickets?

Fans can buy Athens Super Regional baseball tickets online on StubHub, SeatGeek, Expedia, Ticketmaster or the University of Georiga website.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the schedule for the three NC State vs. Georgia games:

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia — noon ET on ESPNU

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State — noon ET on ESPNU

Monday, June 10 (If necessary)

Game 3: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia — TBD

What are the cheapest Athens Super Regional tickets?

At the time of writing, the cheapest get-in price for the Athens Super Regionals is going at $10 for college students, while the general admission seats are priced at $15.

Moreover, UGA students can get into the stadium for free with their UGA ID.

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

Fans cannot resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets

Can you buy College World Series tickets?

Fans can buy College World Series tickets online on StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster or the NCAA website.

The CWS will be held at the iconic Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's the full schedule for the remainder of the postseason:

  • Super regionals: June 7-9 or June 8-10
  • College World Series start: Friday, June 14
  • College World Series finals: June 22-24

