How does the College World Series work? Taking a look at the MCWS format

The NCAA Men's College World Series (MCWS) is an annual collegiate sports spectacle held during the spring season in the US. The MCWS is held every June in Omaha, Nebraska, and is the climax of the NCAA Division 1 Men's Baseball Championship.

Eight teams who emerge victorious in the regional tournaments are split into two, four-team, double-elimination brackets, with the winners of each bracket playing in a best-of-three championship series.

The College World Series began in 1947 with eight teams competing, and they were divided into two groups. The four teams from each group competed in single-elimination playoffs. The best two teams from each bracket played a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

There were also instances when the MCWS was played in Wichita, Kansas, until 1950 when the tournament was played and stayed in Omaha, Nebraska. A lot has changed in the MCWS since then, and now in its 77th edition, the College World Series still brings excitement and pride to college baseball fans.

How is the MCWS field determined?

Last season, the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators met in the MCWS final that saw the Tigers winning the best-of-three series, 2-1.

The final eight teams that will compete in the MCWS are determined through a series of regional and super-regional tournaments held across the nation.

In the regionals, the 64 teams that secured berths for the NCAA Baseball Tournament are divided into 16 four-team groups, with the top 16 teams picked by the selection committee serving as the top seed in those regional tourneys, which will take place on May 31-June 3.

Each regional tournament will take part in a double-elimination competition, where the winner of the regionals will qualify for the best-of-three Super Regionals scheduled on June 7-9 or June 8-10.

The winners of the Super Regionals advance into the MCWS, where they will play another set of grueling, double-elimination games to determine the competitors for the best-of-three finals slated on June 22-23 (and on June 24 if necessary).

All teams will play at least two games in the MCWS unless they go all the way to the best-of-three finals. Overall, the eight teams will play at least 14 matches in the College World Series, but it could extend to at least three more games, depending on the results of the semifinals and the finale.

Last year, the MCWS participants played 16 games, including the LSU-Florida finale which reached three games. The 2024 season is expected to be more exciting than ever, as a lot of teams are in contention to win this year's national championship.

Who do you think will win this year's College World Series? Let's know your views in the comments section: