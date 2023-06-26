How many games is the College World Series? A look into the overall structure of CWS to determine the champion

The 2023 College World Series is nearing its conclusion as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are tied at one game apiece. The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Monday, June 26. Let's take a look at the structure of the CWS below.

How is the NCAA Division I baseball tournament structured?

The College World Series is preceded by the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, which consists of 64 teams. The teams are split into 16 brackets of four teams each in the Regionals. The tournament utilizes double elimination, meaning that a team must lose twice to be eliminated.

The 16 teams that win Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, where they face their opponent in a best-of-three series. The winners of Super Regionals advance to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska.

How is the College World Series structured?

Eight teams arrive in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series and are split into two four-team brackets. Double elimination is once again utilized, requiring teams to lose twice to be eliminated.

The two teams that win each bracket then play in a best-of-three series in the CWS Finals.

What were the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators' paths to the College World Series Finals?

The LSU Tigers beat the Tulane Green Wave before getting past the Oregon State Beavers twice in the Baton Rouge Regionals. They swept the Kentucky Wildcats in the Baton Rouge Super Regionals to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2017.

The Tigers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers before falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, suffering their first loss of the entire tournament. LSU once again defeat Tennessee in the elimination bracket, setting up a rematch with Wake Forest. They defeated the Demon Deacons, setting up a double-elimination game between the two teams.

LSU was once again victorious in an 11-inning instant classic, clinching their spot in the CWS Finals.

The Florida Gators beat the Florida A&M Rattlers before falling to the Texas Red Raiders in the Gainesville Regionals. They bounced back by beating the UConn Huskies before pulling off back-to-back wins against the Red Raiders to advance. Florida swept the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gainesville Super Regionals to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2017.

The Gators defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and TCU Horned Frogs to reach the CWS Finals.

LSU needed 11 innings to defeat Florida 4-3 in Game 1 of the Finals. The Gators bounced back with a 24-4 victory in Game 2.

