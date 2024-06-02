Best college baseball odds, picks and bets today, June 2: LSU hopes to solve 3rd-pitcher woes against Wofford

Two exciting matches will feature on the third day of the college baseball regionals on Sunday afternoon. Defending champion LSU hopes to make it to the Chapel Hill regional final as it faces Wofford in a rematch of their first-round duel, which the Tigers won 4-3.

The first pitch is scheduled at noon ET with Kade Anderson as the probable starter for LSU while Camden Wicker will start for the Terriers. The winner of this clash will meet top-seed North Carolina in the regional finals. LSU is favored in this game with a -280 moneyline as compared to Wofford's +240.

Hours after the LSU-Wofford first pitch, Nebraska faces Florida at 2 p.m. at the Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma. Nebraska was beaten by Florida 5-2 in the opening round of the regional tournament. This moved the Cornhuskers to the loser's bracket, and it faced Niagara. Nebraska won the game 7-5 to arrange a rematch with Florida.

On the other hand, the Gators could not maintain the intensity and determination they had shown against Nebraska in the first round, as they faltered to a 7-1 loss to top-seed Oklahoma State. The winner of the Florida-Nebraska encounter will meet Oklahoma State in the regional finals.

Both teams have yet to announce their starters, but Florida is probably starting Pierce Coppola in Game 3. On the other hand, Will Bolt is thinking of starting either Will Walsh or Jackson Brockett in the crucial encounter.

Nebraska is favored to win the game, with the Cornhuskers carrying a -102 moneyline while Florida is at -120.

Best college baseball odds and picks today, June 2

LSU Tigers vs. Wofford Terriers, Chapel Hill Regional

Anderson has started in nine games and has a 4.25 ERA this season. The left-hander played for 36 innings and is 4-2 overall.

Initially, Jay Johnson wanted to use Javen Coleman as the starter for Sunday's crucial showdown against Wofford. Still, his 5.47 ERA and 19 walks surrendered in 11 games made the coach think against it.

Thatcher Hurd, on the other hand, is 2-4 and has a 7.04 ERA this season. Despite striking out 50 batters in 38 innings, Hurd has allowed 24 walks in 17 games.

The starting pitchers after second starter Luke Holman have allowed 76 combined runs over LSU's last five Game 3s. This will pose a problem for back-to-back seeking Tigers, who have used clutch hits to win games in the SEC tournament and the regional.

Both bullpens are rated below average. Wofford has a weekend ERA of 6.42 while LSU has 0.46 points fewer at 5.96 ERA.

Florida Gators vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Stillwater Regional

Florida opened the Stillwater regional with a three-run win over Nebraska. The Gators pounded the Cornhuskers with 14 hits en route to five runs scored.

However, Florida's batting magic vanished as it only recorded two hits in a 7-1 loss to OSU.

Nebraska, on the other hand, outclassed Niagara 7-5. Gabe Swansen had two home runs to help the Cornhuskers to their 40th win this season.

Swansen drove in four runs while Mason McConaughey pitched six innings for Nebraska, allowing five earned runs, five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

College baseball bets today

Chapel Hill Regional SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER LSU +2.5 +104 -280 o11.5 -120 Wofford +3.5 -120 +240 u11.5-+100

Stillwater Regional SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER Nebraska -102 Florida -120

Will moneyline favorites LSU and Nebraska win their respective games to reach the regional finals? Let us know your views in the comments section.

