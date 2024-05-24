Big 10 Baseball Tournament Finals Projections: Schedules, results and more 

The Big 10 Baseball Tournament is picking up as it is now on its third day of college baseball competition at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. No. 3 Indiana became the first team to lock up a semifinal berth in the double-elimination tournament following victories over Purdue and Ohio State.

No. 8 Penn State secured the second semifinal slot with stunning wins over No. 1 Illinois and No. 4 Michigan. Due to this, No. 1 Illinois, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Nebraska are the last four teams contending for the two remaining semifinal slots.

Big 10 Baseball Tournament scores and schedule

The Big 10 Baseball Tournament featured eight teams with Illinois taking the top seed after recording an 18-6 win-loss mark in the Big 10 regular season. They are followed by Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State and Penn State.

No. 3 Indiana opened the tournament with an 8-6 win over No. 6 Purdue while No. 7 Ohio State stunned tournament hosts and No. 2 Nebraska, 15-2.

The Buckeyes' surprise wins carried over on the second day as No. 8 Penn State upset No. 1 Illinois, 8-4. Meanwhile, No. 4 Michigan secured its first win in the tournament with a 3-2 triumph over No. 5 Iowa.

Nebraska bounced back with a victory over Purdue, 6-2. The Cornhuskers' win booted the Boilermakers out of Big 10 Tournament contention.

The third day saw Iowa crumbling to a 4-2 setback at the hands of Illinois. This effectively eliminated the Hawkeyes from championship contention in the Big 10.

Indiana clinched the first semifinal ticket with a 14-7 win over Ohio State while Penn State gained the second semis berth with a 9-5 beatdown of Michigan.

Expand Tweet

The fourth and final day of the double-elimination event will see Nebraska and Ohio State clash for a semifinal slot while Illinois and Michigan battle for a last-four berth on Friday. The semifinals and the Big 10 championship are slated on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Big 10 Baseball Tournament finals prediction

The fourth day of eliminations will also likely see Nebraska and Illinois winning their respective matches to clinch the remaining semifinal slots in the Big 10 Tournament.

In the semifinals, Indiana will look to continue their offensive assault and beat Nebraska, 9-5. Illinois will exact revenge on the surprising Penn State, winning their semifinal showdown, 7-3.

The final is expected to be close and exciting with Illinois winning the Big 10 Tournament, with an 8-6 score.

Who do you think will win the Big 10 Baseball Tournament this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.