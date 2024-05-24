Big 12 baseball championship semifinals schedule 2024: Dates, schedule, time, TV channel and more

The Big 12 baseball championship semifinals are getting ready to happen today as we get one step closer to crowning a conference champion. The tournament winner has an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, and these games should be exciting to finalize tomorrow's Big 12 championship game. Here is all we need to know heading into the semifinal games.

Big 12 baseball championship semifinals 2024

While technically the semifinal games are not set in stone, we do know how things will fall out as the quarterfinal winners happening the game before will determine the opponent for the following game. That gives the team without any losses this tournament thus far a distinct advantage.

The Oklahoma Sooners will play the winner of the Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs quarterfinal game. The other semifinal game has the UCF Knights taking on the winner of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Big 12 baseball championship semifinals TV schedule

The four games are all airing on Big 12 Now and happen at 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (all CT) on Friday. The two semifinal games are at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. while the two other games are the quarterfinals.

Big 12 baseball championship semifinals live stream details

If you want to watch these games as they are happening and cannot head to the stadium, you can watch via a live stream. All four games can be streamed via Big 12 Now and the ESPN+ app.

Big 12 baseball championship semifinals games ticket prices

The ticket prices change depending on where you want to sit. Premium seating, located behind home plate, gives access to the Germania Club. Their price ranges from $60-75 for the quarterfinal and semifinal games. This includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks.

A 100-level seating is $22-50 for the semifinals per session. Children under 36 inches will be allowed to enter without a ticket. Today includes two sessions (one quarterfinal and one semifinal game), so you should pay twice for access to all four games.