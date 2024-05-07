Big 12 baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament is all set to be played from May 21-25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tournament is going to be full of intriguing programs consisting of incredible matchups.

We do not know the seedings as the regular season continues to wind down but here are some details about the 2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament.

2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament schedule

The Big 12 Tournament has expanded to 10 teams competing for an automatic berth into the Division I baseball tournament and a shot to make the 2024 College World Series. The tournament is a modified double-elimination format.

Tuesday, May 21

Game # Opponents Time (CT) 1 No. 6 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed 9:00 a.m. 2 No. 4 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed 12:30 p.m. 3 No. 5 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed 4:00 p.m. 4 No. 3 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Game # Opponents Time (CT) 5 Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser 9:00 a.m. 6 No. 4 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed 12:30 p.m. 7 Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser 4:00 p.m. 8 No. 2 Seed vs. Lower Seed of Game 3 & Game 4 Winners 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Game # Opponents Time (CT) 9 Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser 9:00 a.m. 10 Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 12:30 p.m. 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser 4:00 p.m. 12 Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game # Opponents Time (CT) 13 Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner 9:00 a.m. 14 Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (Semifinals) 12:30 p.m. 15 Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner 4:00 p.m. 16 Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game # Opponents Time (CT) 17 Championship Game 7:30 p.m.

How to get 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament tickets

If you are looking to be in attendance at the 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, they are selling tickets to each one of their nine sessions (two games each session, excluding session nine's championship game).

You can purchase tickets on the Big 12's official website. Each session is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time with Session Nine taking place at 6:00 p.m.

How to watch 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament

In order to watch the entire 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, you are going to need access to Big 12 Now. Big 12 Now is available on ESPN+ so if you have that subscription service, you can watch every game. The championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament location

One of the more intriguing aspects of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament is that it is going to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be the third consecutive time that the home of the Texas Rangers will be hosting the tournament.

The tournament being played at Globe Life Field means there are no worries about potential weather delays as the stadium has a retractable roof.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback