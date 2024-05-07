  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • Big 12 baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

Big 12 baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 07, 2024 21:34 IST
The 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is almost here
The 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is almost here

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament is all set to be played from May 21-25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tournament is going to be full of intriguing programs consisting of incredible matchups.

We do not know the seedings as the regular season continues to wind down but here are some details about the 2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament.

2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament schedule

The Big 12 Tournament has expanded to 10 teams competing for an automatic berth into the Division I baseball tournament and a shot to make the 2024 College World Series. The tournament is a modified double-elimination format.

Tuesday, May 21

Game #OpponentsTime (CT)
1No. 6 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed9:00 a.m.
2 No. 4 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed12:30 p.m.
3 No. 5 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed4:00 p.m.
4 No. 3 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Game #OpponentsTime (CT)
5Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser9:00 a.m.
6 No. 4 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed12:30 p.m.
7 Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser4:00 p.m.
8 No. 2 Seed vs. Lower Seed of Game 3 & Game 4 Winners7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Game #OpponentsTime (CT)
9Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser9:00 a.m.
10Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 212:30 p.m.
11Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser4:00 p.m.
12Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 47:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Game #OpponentsTime (CT)
13Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner9:00 a.m.
14Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (Semifinals)12:30 p.m.
15Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner4:00 p.m.
16Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game #OpponentsTime (CT)
17Championship Game7:30 p.m.

How to get 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament tickets

If you are looking to be in attendance at the 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, they are selling tickets to each one of their nine sessions (two games each session, excluding session nine's championship game).

You can purchase tickets on the Big 12's official website. Each session is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time with Session Nine taking place at 6:00 p.m.

How to watch 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament

In order to watch the entire 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, you are going to need access to Big 12 Now. Big 12 Now is available on ESPN+ so if you have that subscription service, you can watch every game. The championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament location

One of the more intriguing aspects of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament is that it is going to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be the third consecutive time that the home of the Texas Rangers will be hosting the tournament.

The tournament being played at Globe Life Field means there are no worries about potential weather delays as the stadium has a retractable roof.

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी