Big 12 baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament is all set to be played from May 21-25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tournament is going to be full of intriguing programs consisting of incredible matchups.
We do not know the seedings as the regular season continues to wind down but here are some details about the 2024 Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament.
2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament schedule
The Big 12 Tournament has expanded to 10 teams competing for an automatic berth into the Division I baseball tournament and a shot to make the 2024 College World Series. The tournament is a modified double-elimination format.
Tuesday, May 21
Wednesday, May 22
Thursday, May 23
Friday, May 24
Saturday, May 25
How to get 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament tickets
If you are looking to be in attendance at the 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, they are selling tickets to each one of their nine sessions (two games each session, excluding session nine's championship game).
You can purchase tickets on the Big 12's official website. Each session is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time with Session Nine taking place at 6:00 p.m.
How to watch 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament
In order to watch the entire 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, you are going to need access to Big 12 Now. Big 12 Now is available on ESPN+ so if you have that subscription service, you can watch every game. The championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament location
One of the more intriguing aspects of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament is that it is going to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be the third consecutive time that the home of the Texas Rangers will be hosting the tournament.
The tournament being played at Globe Life Field means there are no worries about potential weather delays as the stadium has a retractable roof.
