Chapel Hill Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

The Chapel Hill Super Regional in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament takes place from June 7-9 inside Boshamer Stadium in North Carolina. This best-of-three series will see the third-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers and the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels battle it out against one another to determine which team makes it to Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mountaineers were able to pick up a 10-6 win over the Grand Canyon Lopes in the Tuscon Regional finals while the Tar Heels were able to win the Chapel Hill Regional with a 4-3 win over the LSU Tigers in the finals. With two strong teams facing off, how can people be able to watch this super regional?

How to buy Chapel Hill Super Regional tickets for 2024

If someone is attempting to purchase tickets to the 2024 Chapel Hill Super Regionals, they would go to the University of North Carolina's baseball website and purchase them there. There are also tickets available on secondary markets such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats to name a few.

What are the cheapest Chapel Hill Super Regional tickets?

The cheapest tickets that can be purchased for the Chapel Hill Super Regionals between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the North Carolina Tar Heels are $20 per game if the All-Tournament Package is purchased ($40 if no Sunday game or $60 if all three games happen). There are also single-game tickets that are available for $25 per person.

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

If a person is unable to attend games they have purchased tickets for, there is an NCAA Ticket Exchange Policy where they can buy and/or sell tickets for events during the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Are you able to buy College World Series tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 College World Series are currently on sale for people who are interested in heading to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The College World Series begins on June 14 with the double-elimination portion of the bracket. The next one is the College World Series Championship, which is a best-of-three series beginning on June 22.

