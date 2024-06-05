Charlottesville Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

The 2024 Charlottesville Super Regionals are going to be one of the most exciting Super Regionals in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. It will be played between the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats and the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

The Wildcats secured a 7-2 win in the Fayetteville Regional Finals over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers picked up a 9-2 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Charlottesville Regional.

The winner of this best-of-three series in the Super Regionals will head to Omaha, Nebraska, while the loser will have their season concluded. With the Charlottesville Super Regional starting on Friday evening and the potential of three outstanding games, there are tickets still available inside Disharoon Park to catch all the action.

How to buy Charlottesville baseball Super Regional tickets for 2024?

The only available tickets for the Charlottesville Super Regionals are individual games, as the All-Session tickets have been sold out through the NCAA.

So the only chance to secure a spot inside the stadium will be through ticketing apps. Depending on the availability of secondary markets, there are tickets that will be available for each game via secondary ticketing apps.

What are the cheapest Charlottesville baseball Super Regional tickets?

The cheapest tickets for the 2024 Charlottesville Super Regionals are going for $66 per game. The All-Session tickets are available on the secondary market for $283 but are completely sold out through Virginia athletics' website.

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

There are options to resell NCAA Baseball Tournament tickets. The NCAA has a Ticket Exchange policy where fans can buy and sell tickets after purchasing.

Are you able to buy College World Series tickets?

The 2024 College World Series and the best-of-three Championship Rounds inside the Charles Schwab Stadium at Omaha, Nebraska have tickets that are still available to be purchased.

The double-elimination brackets between the eight winners of the Super Regionals begins on June 14. Meanwhile, the best-of-three College World Series Championship will end on June 23 or 24 depending on if a third game is necessary.

