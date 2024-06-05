Charlottesville Super Regional tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

Virginia remains in the race for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Cavaliers are hosting the Charlottesville Super Regional, after beating SEC school Mississippi State in back-to-back games during the Regional phase. The Cavaliers' first game of the Charlottesville Regional was a much easier ask, as they defeated the Ivy League's UPenn.

Trending

On the back of their 44-15 regular season record, and 18-12 ACC mark, the Cavaliers have to be considered among one of the weakest of the hosts for the Super Regional round. They had just one loss more in their overall record than the winners of the Coastal Division and overall ACC regular season champions, the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, their ACC record is a clear Achilles heel.

They will now face the Kansas State Wildcats in a best-of-three series which starts on Friday. The Wildcats knocked out SEC favorite and No. 5 overall national seed Arkansas Razorbacks during the Fayetteville Regional.

Charlottesville Super Regional schedule

Friday, June 7 – 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 8 – 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 9 – 3 p.m. (ESPNU) (If necessary)

How to buy Charlottesville Super Regional tickets

Student tickets were reportedly available for purchase at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office, on a first-come, first-served basis. They went on sale this Tuesday from 11 a.m. onwards, but if the visiting team allotment goes unclaimed, more tickets could be available on the actual game days.

Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, and StubHub are also offering online retailing of tickets.

What are the cheapest tickets for the Charlottesville Super Regional?

Tickets for the second game start at $71. However, the tickets for the first game aren't that much expensive with the most affordable starting at $75. Tickets for all sessions start at $264.

Tickets for the third, yet-to-be-confirmed game, start at $86. The most expensive ticket for a single game in the series would set you back $180.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback