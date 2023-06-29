Clemson Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

The Clemson Tigers baseball team represents Clemson University in the NCAA Division I college baseball. This team takes part in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division. Their head coach is Erik Bakich. The Tigers have their home games in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson Tigers has appeared 12 times in the College World Series, including the 2023 season. Throughout the games, the team has hit an all-time record of 12-24 in Omaha.
Below is a list of the players, their playing positions, coaching staff, and players. In the list, we have seen more than 15 freshmen. We cannot wait to see how they perform in the upcoming games.
Clemson Tigers Baseball Roster
- #1 Tyler Corbitt - OF
- #2 Nolan Nawrocki - INF
- #3 Jack Crighton - OF/INF
- #4 Benjamin Blackwell - INF
- #5 Gavin Abrams - OF
- #6 Riley Bertram - INF
- #8 Blake Wright - INF
- #9 Jacob Jarrell - C
- #10 Cam Cannarella - INF/OF
- #11 Chad Fairey - OF/IB
- #12 Cooper Ingle - C
- #13 BJ Bailey - LHP
- #15 Reed Garris - RHP
- #16 Will Taylor - OF
- #17 Billy Amick - INF/C
- #18 Tristan Smith - LHP
- #19 Cooper Blauser - INF
- #20 WIllie Weiss - RHP
- #21 Ryan Ammons - LHP
- #22 Nathan Hall - OF
- #24 Mac Starbuck - INF
- #25 Jackson Lindley - RHP
- #26 Casey Tallent - RHP
- #27 Tristan Bissetta - OF
- #29 Joe Allen - RHP
- #30 Billy Barlow - RHP
- #31 Caden Grice - LHP/1B
- #32 Jack Reynolds - INF
- #33 Hogan Garner - C
- #35 Jay Dill - RHP
- #36 Ty Olenchuk - RHP
- #37 Nick Hoffman - RHP
- #39 Ethan Darden - LHP
- #40 Brodey Conn - UT
- #41 Nathan Dvorsky - RHP
- #44 Nick Clayton - RHP
- #48 Rob Hughes - RHP
- #50 Jay Dillard - INF
- #51 Rocco Reid - LHP
- #53 Josh Davis - RHP
- #54 Nick Couch - C/OF
- #55 Lleyton Lackey - OF
- #56 Austin Gordon - RHP
Clemson Tigers Baseball Coaching Staff
- Erik Bakich - Head Coach
- Nick Schnabel - Assistant Head Coach, Recruiting Coordinator
- Jimmy Belanger - Assistant Coach
- Brad Owens - Chief of Staff, Operations
- Griffin Mazur - Volunteer Assistant Coach
- Rick Franzblau - Strength & Conditioning Coach
- Ben Paulsen - Director of Player Development
- Phil Pohl - Director of Scouting & Player Personnel
Clemson Baseball Support Staff
- Jack Leggett - Program Development
- Kimberley Hill - Athletic Trainer
- Mike Wilson - Director of Equipment
- Joe McGowan - Bullpen Catcher
- Carter Fricks - Graduate Manager
- Tommy Tsimbinos - Student Manager
- Bowen Gault - Student Manager
- Wilson Mullis - Student Manager
- Aaron Corbin - Student Manager
- Jake Machado - Student Manager
- Bryson Gault - Student Manager
