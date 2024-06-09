Clemson vs. Florida: Clemson Super Regional Game 2 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 9 College Baseball 2024

Game 2 of the Clemson Super Regionals will take place on Sunday afternoon between the sixth-ranked Clemson Tigers and the Florida Gators inside Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Game 1 saw the Gators secure a 10-7 win thanks to a seven-run fifth inning and now are one win away from clinching a spot in the 2024 College World Series.

Freshman righty Aidan Knaak (5-1, 2.96 ERA) is going to be on the mound for the Tigers as he is coming off a no-decision against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers as he pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with zero walks and six strikeouts. The Gators are going to counter with junior southpaw Jac Caglianone (5-2, 4.57 ERA) as he is coming off a loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys where he gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

Clemson vs. Florida: Baseball betting odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Clemson Tigers -1.5 (-110) Over 12.5 (-115) -150 Florida Gators +1.5 (-120) Under 12.5 (-115) +120

How to watch Clemson vs. Florida

The game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida Gators will be aired on ESPN. That also means the game will be available on ESPN+, Sling, Hulu + Live Sports and YouTube TV.

Clemson vs. Florida: Prediction

The Clemson Tigers have been the overall better team and should be able to prove that in this game. Jac Caglianone has been struggling a bit on the mound while Aidan Knaak has been one of the most effective pitchers throughout the country. Caglianone has allowed three or more runs in each of his last five games, so he is going to give up some runs.

Tennessee has also been a bit of a better offensive team throughout the season as the Vols have a .913 team OPS, while the Gators are not too far behind with a .893 team OPS.

The Tigers have the overall better team and should be able to pick up another win and force a win-or-go-home Game 3 in the Clemson Super Regionals.

Prediction: Clemson Tigers -150

