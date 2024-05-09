Clemson vs. Wake Forest baseball Prediction, Injuries, Odds & Picks - May 10

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers will clash with the No. 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a matchup of giants from the Carolinas on Friday night. The game will be played in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. ET.

This could prove to be a final in advance, with both schools being among the favorites to win the ACC tournament.

The game will be the first in a series of three games to be played over the weekend in Demon Deacon territory. This will be the first clash of the season between the schools.

After this, the Tigers have a game against East Carolina down in Conway, South Carolina, and a three-game series at home with Boston College to close the season.

The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, play Liberty at home, and close the season with a three-game series against NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina.

What are the odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest?

There're no odds for the Clemson vs. Wake Forest game, but historically the Demon Deacons have had the upper hand.

In the last six years, the have won three of four encounters. However, current form is in Clemson's favor, with them being atop the ACC standings, while Wake Forest is seventh.

How to watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest?

You can watch the game through the ACC Network Extra. The ACCNX streams through the ESPN app, which you can use on the following devices: Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest prediction

The Tigers should win this game, given their current form. They've won four of their last five games and are the favorites to win the ACC and among the favorites to go win the College World Series later this year. The Demon Deacons have an even more impressive record in their last five, winning all.

However, Wake Forest has a 12-12 home record, which isn't anything to boast about. Meanwhile Clemson has an impressive 17-7 ACC record. Wake Forest has a 33-16 overall record, while Clemson's is a slightly better 37-10.

