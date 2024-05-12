  • home icon
Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 12 College Baseball 2024

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 12, 2024 19:57 IST
The three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series wraps up on Sunday afternoon as the second-ranked Clemson Tigers (37-12, 17-9 ACC) battle against the 12th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (35-16, 14-12). The Demon Deacons are on an eight-game winning streak after emerging victorious in the first two matchups of this series (4-2 and 8-5).

Freshman righty Aidan Knaack (4-0, 2.57 ERA) will be on the mound for the Tigers. He is coming off a no-decision against Georgia Tech, where he threw four innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Junior southpaw Josh Hartle (5-2, 5.40 ERA) will be pitching for the Demon Deacons today. He picked up the win last time against Western Carolina, as he pitched six innings and gave up two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Will Wake Forest remain red-hot, or can Clemson salvage one game and avoid being swept?

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Baseball Betting Odds

TeamOdds
Clemson-110
Wake Forest-110

How to watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest Baseball

This game between two of the top teams in the ACC will air on linear television as well as streaming. The game will be shown on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Baseball Predictions

Wake Forest has been steamrolling the competition lately and should be able to continue doing so here. Both teams are going to need some length out of their starting pitchers here, as they have used four different relievers. Aidan Knaak has done well on the mound for Clemson, but after that, the bullpen takes a little bit of a nose dive.

Wake Forest is trying to remain hot as it is a few games over .500 in terms of conference play and has been able to hit very well against Clemson in the first two games of the series. On Saturday alone, the Demon Deacons kept getting on base with 12 hits and six walks, and that is going to continue here.

All in all, go with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to pull off a three-game sweep of the Clemson Tigers.

Prediction: Wake Forest Demon Deacons -110

