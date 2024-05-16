  • home icon
  • College Baseball
  • College baseball field projections updated: Latest NCAA tournament bracket (May 16-May 22)

College baseball field projections updated: Latest NCAA tournament bracket (May 16-May 22)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 16, 2024 22:29 IST
College baseball field projections updated: Latest NCAA tournament bracket (May 16-May 22)
College baseball field projections updated: Latest NCAA tournament bracket (May 16-May 22)

The college baseball regular season is coming to a close, as we are seeing the finale weekend series before the conference tournaments open. Some programs need deep runs in their respective conference tournaments to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a look at the college baseball NCAA Tournament field and how it's shaping up with a few regular season games remaining.

College Baseball Field of 64 Projections

Safely in the Field

  1. Kentucky Wildcats
  2. UConn Huskies
  3. North Dakota State Bison
  4. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
  5. Fresno State Bulldogs
  6. North Carolina Tar Heels
  7. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
  8. UNC Greensboro Spartans
  9. Fairfield Stags
  10. Lamar Cardinals
  11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  12. Tennessee Volunteers
  13. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
  14. Wright State Raiders
  15. Virginia Cavaliers
  16. Columbia Lions
  17. Texas A&M Aggies
  18. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
  19. Army Black Knights
  20. Oregon State Beavers
  21. Grand Canyon Lopes
  22. Arkansas Razorbacks
  23. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  24. Saint Louis Billikens
  25. Indiana State Sycamores
  26. Bowling Green Falcons
  27. Clemson Tigers
  28. San Diego Tritons
  29. Austin Peay Governors
  30. East Carolina Pirates
  31. High Point Panthers
  32. Florida State Seminoles
  33. Florida A&M Panthers
  34. Georgia Bulldogs
  35. Bryant Bulldogs
  36. Oklahoma Sooners
  37. Little Rock Trojans
  38. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  39. Sacred Heart Pioneers

With 39 teams safely in the field of 64, that leaves 25 programs fending for the remaining spots in hopes to hoist the College World Series trophy.

Last Four In

The last four in are definitely intriguing, as even though they are potentially on the brink of missing the college baseball NCAA Tournament, they still have as good of a shot to win as any other team.

The last four in are the Indiana Hoosiers, James Madison Dukes, Virginia Tech Hokies and UCF Knights.

First Four Out

The First Four Out are going to be interesting, as these are the teams just missing the cut: the St. John's Red Storm, LSU Tigers, Troy Trojans and Illinois Fighting Irish.

When does the NCAA baseball bracket come out?

The college baseball NCAA Tournament bracket is less than two weeks away from being released, as the full bracket comes out on May 27 at noon Eastern. The games begin a few days later, on May 31, to determine which teams are heading to Omaha for the College World Series.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी