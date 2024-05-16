College baseball field projections updated: Latest NCAA tournament bracket (May 16-May 22)

The college baseball regular season is coming to a close, as we are seeing the finale weekend series before the conference tournaments open. Some programs need deep runs in their respective conference tournaments to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Let's take a look at the college baseball NCAA Tournament field and how it's shaping up with a few regular season games remaining.

College Baseball Field of 64 Projections

Safely in the Field

Kentucky Wildcats UConn Huskies North Dakota State Bison UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Fresno State Bulldogs North Carolina Tar Heels UNC Wilmington Seahawks UNC Greensboro Spartans Fairfield Stags Lamar Cardinals Oklahoma State Cowboys Tennessee Volunteers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Wright State Raiders Virginia Cavaliers Columbia Lions Texas A&M Aggies Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Army Black Knights Oregon State Beavers Grand Canyon Lopes Arkansas Razorbacks Nebraska Cornhuskers Saint Louis Billikens Indiana State Sycamores Bowling Green Falcons Clemson Tigers San Diego Tritons Austin Peay Governors East Carolina Pirates High Point Panthers Florida State Seminoles Florida A&M Panthers Georgia Bulldogs Bryant Bulldogs Oklahoma Sooners Little Rock Trojans Wake Forest Demon Deacons Sacred Heart Pioneers

With 39 teams safely in the field of 64, that leaves 25 programs fending for the remaining spots in hopes to hoist the College World Series trophy.

Last Four In

The last four in are definitely intriguing, as even though they are potentially on the brink of missing the college baseball NCAA Tournament, they still have as good of a shot to win as any other team.

The last four in are the Indiana Hoosiers, James Madison Dukes, Virginia Tech Hokies and UCF Knights.

First Four Out

The First Four Out are going to be interesting, as these are the teams just missing the cut: the St. John's Red Storm, LSU Tigers, Troy Trojans and Illinois Fighting Irish.

When does the NCAA baseball bracket come out?

The college baseball NCAA Tournament bracket is less than two weeks away from being released, as the full bracket comes out on May 27 at noon Eastern. The games begin a few days later, on May 31, to determine which teams are heading to Omaha for the College World Series.