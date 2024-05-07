College baseball games today, May 8th: TV channel, streaming options and more

Wednesday promises a series of interesting college baseball games, as the regular season of "America's pastime" college competition is at its tail end. While more excitement awaits later this month with the onset of conference tournaments, fans can still savor the regular season matchups.

Here's the list of encounters coming this Wednesday.

College baseball games today, Wednesday, May 8th

George Washington vs. Virginia

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wright State vs. Pittsburgh

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Milwaukee vs. Northwestern

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Location: Evanston, Illinois

North Carolina A&T vs. No. 12 Wake Forest

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Murray State vs. Ole Miss

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SECN+

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Youngstown State vs. Ohio State

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Location: Columbus, Ohio.

Virginia Tech vs. Liberty

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

FIU vs. Miami

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

Location: Miami, Florida.

Penn State vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Big12, ESPN+

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

South Dakota State vs. Nebraska

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska.

Wake Forest College baseball team form

The Demon Deacons are among the top college baseball team to play on Wednesday. Currently ranked No. 12 among the top 25 teams in the nation, the North Carolina school last swept West Carolina in a three-series game that spanned two days.

Here's what Tom Walter, Wake Forest's head coach, had to say about the team's performance after their first game:

"Chase Burns obviously and Slim Johnson today were really good, and we needed them to be, our bats weren't great today, obviously we had three solo home runs in the first inning," Walter said (via 247sports.com). "But overall, I was disappointed in our at-bats today... Just happy to get a win and happy that we got over two hours of dry baseball,"

He also spoke about Chase Burns' commanding pitching in more detail:

"He threw all four pitches, he threw some really good changeups later in the outing to strike out a really good left-handed hitter there in Ketterman, and he had a slider. His slider was good and he has a curveball too, so it's hard for a guy to go out there with four pitches, and Chase did that today."

Burns struck out 13 Western Carolina players and pitched six no-hit innings. He threw 92 pitches, and its set to return to the mound on Friday against the Clemson Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback