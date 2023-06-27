Where will Chase Burns transfer to? Top 5 college programs for the ace Tennessee pitcher ft. LSU, Wake Forest, Arkansas and more

Chase Burns has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and there will be many teams vying for his service. It will be interesting to see which team ends up getting the Tennessee reliever with an electric fastball.

But what are the top five programs that Chase Burns should consider joining? Let's take a look at them and discuss why the two sides should be interested in one another.

5. Tennessee Volunteers

I know this is extremely unlikely, but sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side. Chase Burns has shown the ability to dominate throughout the season and has been familiar with the program, so it's not out of the question.

Joe Doyle @JoeDoyleMiLB Noah Darling @noahdarling_ Developing: @CollegeBaseCNT has heard from multiple sources that Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns has filed paperwork to enter the transfer portal. Big time arm with tons of experience, obviously. Developing: @CollegeBaseCNT has heard from multiple sources that Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns has filed paperwork to enter the transfer portal. Big time arm with tons of experience, obviously. Can confirm. Burns has not closed the door on returning to Tennessee. twitter.com/noahdarling_/s… Can confirm. Burns has not closed the door on returning to Tennessee. twitter.com/noahdarling_/s…

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

They will not be the favorites to land him, but they are at least worth a discussion. They are a powerhouse in college baseball, and Burns is getting closer to home in the southeast. They have some exciting pitching prospects he can help develop and dominate in a tough Southeastern Conference.

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Imagine taking the ball from Rhett Lowder and handing the ball to Chase Burns to close games. Wake Forest was a game away from making the College World Series finals this season and is already a dominant pitching program. That can intrigue Burns to join the pitching factory and dominate college baseball.

2. LSU Tigers

The defending national champions will have a leg up on the competition as they have a ring to entice Burns with. There are a handful of significant players that are going to no longer going to be there next season.

However, adding Burns is what can happen as players are going to want to join the defending champions to have a chance to win a College World Series, while the current roster has already won one.

Best Landing Spot for Chase Burns: Alabama Crimson Tide

This feels like the best option in my mind, and I can't find an argument against it. Alabama will be a threat to win the College World Series next season as it is, and Rob Vaughn is taking over the program. Why wouldn't a top head coach in the country getting a major job with one of the best programs be enticing to Chase Burns?

Where do you want to see the dominant relief pitcher end up next season?

