College baseball Home Run Leaders in 2024: Listing top 10 hitters of the season

The home run leaders are some of the most exciting players in college baseball. With one swing of the bat, these sluggers can always change the complexion of any game.

Led by Georgia star Charlie Condon, here are the top ten home run hitters of the 2024 college baseball season.

College baseball Home Run Leaders in 2024

Oregon State's Travis Bazzana is a surprise among the home run leaders with a massive 2024 campaign.

10. Tanner Thach, UNC-Wilmington (22, 48 games played)

A sophomore infielder, Thach's great uncle is Baseball Hall of Famer Jim "Catfish" Hunter. Thach is hitting .321 with 22 homers and 63 RBIs.

He set the UNCW singe-season home record with his 22nd home run on Sunday at Brooks Field. The slugger has also pitched in six games this season with an 0-2 record.

9. Christian Almanza, St. Mary's (22, 46 games played)

A 6-foot-4 graduate student, Almanza spent two years at Utah before transferring to St. Mary's, where he has shown steady improvement over three years.

He's currently hitting .371 with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs. The veteran first baseman is a player to watch in the WCC and in the home run leaders race.

8. Lawson Harrill, Campbell (22, 46 games played)

A 6-foot outfielder, Harrill hit 22 homers last year for Campbell and has already matched that total in 2024. This season, he's hitting .378 with 51 RBIs. Harrill may not look particularly imposing at the plate, but he's on a brilliant two-season run.

7. Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M (23, 48 games played)

Montgomery is a transfer from Stanford, where the 6-foot-2 outfielder was a star. He has led A&M to a national No. 3 ranking in his new home. Montgomery is hitting .339 with 73 RBIs to go with his 23 homers.

He had 17 homers last year at Stanford and also pitched in 10 games. Montgomery could be a high MLB Draft pick after this season.

6. Travis Bazzana, Oregon State (24, 47 games played)

A left-handed hitting infielder from Australia, Bazzana has put together a brilliant season. He is hitting .428 with 59 RBIs on the year. Unbelievably, he has walked 59 times and struck out just 25 times. Bazzana has also stolen a dozen bases. He's been a superb all-around player and is worth watching for in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

5. Jace Laviolette, Texas A&M (25, 48 games played)

A 6-foot-6, 230 pound mountain of a man, Laviolette was great a season ago as a freshman and has been even better in 2024. He's batting .326 and has 64 RBIs to go with his 25 homers. Putting Laviolette and Braden Montgomery in the same lineup is a big part of why A&M is No. 3 in the nation.

4. Roman Kuntz, Morehead State (26, 48 games played)

The 6-foot-3 Kuntz started his college career at tiny Lake Michigan College. Now in his third year at Morehead, his is hitting .354 this season with 76 RBIs. Kuntz has struck out only 27 times. He had 24 homers in his first two years at Morehead combined. He's already topped that total this season as one of the national home run leaders with 26.

3. Lyle Miller-Green, Austin Peay (26, 47 games played)

Miller-Green didn't see much time at Oklahoma State, so he transferred to the small Tennessee school of Austin Peay.

He's a two-way players now. Miller-Green is batting .380 with 77 RBIs to accompany his 26 homers. He has struck out only 30 times, has stolen 13 bases and has a 4-1 record on the mound.

2. Jac Caglianone, Florida (26, 47 games played)

A two-way star, Caglianone had 33 homers a season ago. He's batting .410 this year and has 53 RBIs to go with his 26 home runs. Caglianone has struck out an astonishingly low 17 times this year. On the mound, he is 5-1 with a 4.39 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting just .223 against him. He's a two-way troublemaker and one of the home run leaders.

1.Charlie Condon, Georgia (33, 47 games played)

After a brilliant freshman year, Condon has been the top player in the nation as a sophomore. He's hitting an NCAA best .459 with 69 RBIs to go with his 33 homers. Condon has an 1.105 slugging percentage and a .568 on base percentage. He's been simply spectacular.

Which home run leaders do you hope to see in Omaha for the College World Series? We'd love your thoughts below in our comments section!

