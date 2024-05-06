College Baseball Power Rankings Predictions Week 12 2024

The college baseball season continues to wind down as there are only a few weeks left. However, the college baseball power rankings have been showing what teams should be considered serious contenders.

Let's take a look at the top 10 teams heading into the new college baseball week.

College Baseball Power Rankings Prediction Week 12

1) Texas A&M Aggies

Even after a rough weekend, the Texas A&M Aggies (40-8, 16-8 SEC) are the best team in college baseball. They lost two of three road games against the LSU Tigers and ended on the right foot with a 14-4 win.

They have strong starting pitching and an elite closer in Evan Aschenbeck getting outs late in games. With Jace LaViolette (25 homers) and Braden Montgomery (23 home runs) occupying the middle of the lineup, Texas A&M should continue to dominate here.

2) Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing extremely well as they are right on the heels of the Aggies in college baseball. The Vols (39-9, 17-7 SEC) were able to do well as they split the doubleheader on Friday and dominated on Saturday with a 16-3 win on the road against the Florida Gators.

With their starting pitchers limiting the amount of runs, they have an unbelievable amount of power. The Volunteers have totaled 126 home runs thus far with five players having at least 15+ homers.

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been doing extremely well as they are 40-9 (17-7 SEC) but have lost their last two college baseball games in their three-game series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

They have an elite starting pitcher trio with Hagen Smith (9-0, 1.36 ERA), Brady Tygart (4-2, 3.34 ERA) and Mason Molina (3-2, 3.81 ERA). With the team hitting incredibly well, they are a well-rounded program and should stay among the top programs.

4) Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the best teams as they are 36-10 (17-7 ACC) and are coming off a series win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend. Clemson has a solid starting pitcher in Knaak Aidan (4-0, 2.57 ERA) and an outstanding offense, so this Tigers team should continue to dominate as the college baseball season winds down.

5) Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats have been doing well with a 35-10 (18-6 SEC) record and won two of their three games against one of the best teams in college baseball in the Arkansas Razorbacks, with the two wins being by 3+ runs each.

Ryan Waldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in the conference with a 1.121 OPS with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Their pitching staff as a whole needs to improve as their starters have a 4.85+ ERA.

6) East Carolina Pirates

The East Carolina Pirates have been playing outstandingly well (37-9, 16-5 American) and are coming off a series win against the South Florida Bulls. The Pirates won on Friday and split the doubleheader on Sunday as well to continue their dominance.

Their pitching staff has done well as they have a 3.55 team ERA and a .218 batting average. With the lineup producing well with a .318/.407/.499 team slash line, it is difficult to put too many college baseball teams ahead of them.

7) Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles have been doing well (35-10, 14-9 ACC) and have split their two-game series against the NC State Wolfpack. Their two main starting pitchers have done well with Jamie Arnold (2.37 ERA) and Carson Dorsey (3.66 ERA) limiting runs up to this point.

Their offense has been slugging at a .567 clip, so that has been great for the team going forward and putting run support up for their pitching staff.

8) Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers (35-12, 14-9 Pac-12) played well and were able to win two of their three games against the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers need to improve their pitching as they have a 4.09 team ERA but offensively, they have a .979 team OPS and 90 home runs so far this season.

9) North Carolina Tar Heels

The UNC Tar Heels have been outstanding with a 35-11 (17-7 ACC) record this season and went 2-0 as they won 13-1 against the Charlotte 49ers and 19-2 against the William & Mary Tribe. The Tar Heels have been absolutely dominant and hit for extreme power with 83 total home runs and 8.8 runs per game. It is going to be difficult to slow this team down going forward.

10) UC Irvine Anteaters

The UC Irvine Anteaters have been an exciting program but are coming off a rough weekend as they lost two of three games against the Cal Poly Mustangs. However, they are 34-10 (15-6 Big West) and are an outstanding team.

They have a midweek matchup on Tuesday against the UCLA Bruins, then a three-game weekend road series against Long Beach State Beach. The Anteaters have been playing well this year on the back of their hitting and should continue to slug their way through the remainder of the season.

