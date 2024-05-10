College baseball: Ranking top 5 third basemen from Week 12 ft. Charlie Condon

Many of college baseball's biggest stars are third basemen. Dubbed the hot corner for the vicious line drives often headed its way, third base is one of the most challenging positions in baseball. Here are five of the best at the spot from Week 12.

5. Justin Starke, VMI

Starke gets overlooked, partially because he plays at tiny VMI and partially because he's only a part-time third-baseman. This season, he's also played catcher, second base and all three outfield spots.

The common thread with Starke, wherever he plays, is that he's a dangerous bat. He's batting .377 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. Starke has also stolen 16 bases and struck out only 23 times in 183 at-bats. Don't let his small school or his multiple positions mislead you. Starke is a big-time college third baseman.

4. Gage Miller, Alabama

A community college transfer, Miller has been a positive surprise with the Tide in 2024. At 6-foot, Miller isn't particularly imposing, but his production certainly has been. He's batting .383 with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Miller is simply a rock-solid player for the Tide. He has fanned just 21 times in his 180 UA at-bats. For a player who doesn't have exceptional speed, he's also avoided the double play, hitting into just three all season. Alabama is almost certainly going into the NCAA Tournament, and Miller's rise is a significant part of that story.

3. Billy Amick, Tennessee

Tennessee nabbed Amick from Clemson, and it was a big addition to their program. Amick had exploded onto the national scene in 2022, hitting .413 with 13 homers for Clemson. In 2024, he might be even better.

Amick's average has dropped to .350, but he's added 18 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Vols. Amick had struggled some at third base in summer leagues, but he's getting better every day at the position for UT. Don't sleep on Billy Amick as one of the top college baseball third basemen.

2. Tommy White, LSU

After a brilliant freshman season at NC State in 2022 with 27 home runs and a .362 batting average, White transferred to LSU. As a Tiger, he was even better in 2023, hitting .374 with 24 homers and an astonishing 105 RBIs in just 66 games.

LSU has struggled this season, and White hasn't been in form. He's batting .320 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs. His collegiate totals are .354 average, 70 home runs, and 230 RBIs. He's one of the best RBI men in college baseball and a super third baseman who could still write an epic final chapter to his career.

1. Charlie Condon, Georgia

Condon didn't play any third base in his epic 2023 freshman campaign. He batted .386 and hit 25 homers. Somehow, he's better even better in 2024. Condon is batting .459 with 33 home runs and 69 RBIs. He's leading college baseball in batting average and home runs.

Condon has played more third base this year than any other position. Georgia had used him at first and in the outfield, but his athleticism at the hot corner has been impressive. While Condon's bat will pave his way to MLB, a solid and developing glove at third base certainly won't hurt any.

Which third basemen are you excited to see in the NCAA Tournament? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section!

