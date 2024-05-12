College Baseball Regional Projections Week 13: Lexington, Fayetteville, College Station and more

As the college baseball NCAA Tournament approaches, it's time to start figuring out who will be hosting regional action and who they could face. As a full 64-team bracket is still a tough thing to guess reasonably, here's a shot at the host of all 16 regions and one tough matchup each team could face in that region.

College Baseball Regional Projections Week 13

Kentucky is a near-certainty as a college baseball regional host.

#1. Kentucky vs. Indiana

The Wildcats have a tough series this week at Florida and have split the first two games. But a brilliant SEC season has left Kentucky as one of the nation's top seeds. The Wildcats hosted the Hoosiers in regional play last year, and there was plenty of bad blood between the teams. A rematch could be epic.

#2. Texas A&M vs. Louisiana

This is an interesting matchup for more reasons than just geography. A&M has a hard-hitting team with outfielders Braden Montgomery and Jace Laviolette. Louisiana has a surprisingly talented pitching staff for a smaller conference team, which could make life interesting for the Aggies.

#3. Tennessee vs. UConn

We called for this matchup a week ago, and it is still too fun to not happen. Yes, it's not a great geographical matchup (Louisville would work better from that standpoint). But there's too much UT-UConn history across sports for this contest not to happen. The Vols are one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball.

#4. Arkansas vs. Texas

This could be an absolute must-see regional matchup. Texas is probably a bit underrated in this slot. The Longhorns have a great history of battles with Arkansas that is about to be renewed in the SEC. Meanwhile, with lefty ace Hagen Smith, Arkansas could be a quiet favorite to make a deep Omaha run.

#5. Clemson vs. UNC-Wilmington

UNC-W could be a low-key danger to favorites in the tournament. The Seahawks have a massive power bat in Tanner Thach (25 homers) and three quality starting pitchers. Meanwhile, Clemson is probably the best non-SEC team in the country.

#6. North Carolina vs. Alabama

Vance Honeycutt from UNC could be the most underrated player in all of college baseball. If he isn't, Alabama's Gage Miller might be. These are two very solid teams, but UNC's bats would make the Tar Heels a slight favorite.

#7. Florida State vs. Florida

How can this not work? With the Gators probably edging their way into a tournament slot, they're likely to get "rewarded" with a brutal in-state battle. While UF has underachieved this year, FSU has been a pleasant surprise. But will it continue?

#8. East Carolina vs. NC State

The Pirates are locked in here, with a great pitching staff supporting a doubles-heavy offense. NC State is a big question mark in terms of pitching, but this would be a wonderfully intriguing college baseball battle.

#9. Oklahoma vs. Dallas Baptist

A week ago, we had these two teams the other way around, with DBU as the regional host. They're a great matchup, and the Patriots' pitching could be a major advantage. That said, Oklahoma has the hot hand and might have the bats to outlast them.

#10. Virginia vs. West Virginia

The Cavs are a hitting-heavy squad, while West Virginia has been a mild disappointment this year. JJ Weatherholt could change that script in a hurry in the tournament, though.

#11. Indiana State vs. Vanderbilt

In a "can't get any respect" battle, Indiana State has plenty of offensive weapons. Luis Hernandez would be a star in any college baseball league. Vandy has been in a bit of a down season, but it has plenty of talent of its own.

#12. Oregon State vs. Oregon

Why not a little West Coast rivalry to spice things up? Travis Bazzana would lead a strong OSU offense against an Oregon team whose biggest strength could be its bullpen. This could be one competitive region for certain.

#13. South Carolina vs. Wake Forest

The Gamecocks are probably still on track to host, and Wake Forest is certainly a challenging matchup. The Deacons do have Chase Burns, who is one of the top pitchers in college baseball. But would they have enough pitching otherwise to outlast a talented Gamecock offense?

#14. Duke vs. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs certainly still have a shot to host, but Mississippi State is probably on the outside looking in at the moment. Duke pitcher Jonathan Santucci is probably the difference between the two squads in regional play.

#15. Georgia vs. Southern Miss

First baseman Charlie Condon is rallying the Bulldogs down the college baseball season's stretch run. Southern Miss is a balanced team with a competent pitching staff that could certainly offer some resistance to Condon's historic season.

#16. UC-Santa Barbara vs. Arizona

One final western region for the tournament. Ryan Gallagher leads a very tough Gauchos pitching staff. Arizona's staff is also good, but Gallagher could be the difference in a competitive region.

Which college baseball teams are you looking forward to seeing? Weigh in on our matchups below in the comments section!

