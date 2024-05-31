College baseball regionals schedule today, May 31: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin on May 31 with a loaded 32-game lineup for college baseball fans who are cheering for their teams in the regionals.
Games will start as early as noon ET, with the winners cruising into the next phase of the double-elimination tournament.
The losers, on the other hand, are in a delicate spot as they are in danger of getting booted out of the tournament and will be forced to win all of their remaining games to advance to the regional finals.
Here's the list of games for the NCAA regionals and their scheduled TV and livestream listings.
College baseball regionals schedule today, May 31
Knoxville Regional
Game 1: Southern Mississippi vs Indiana
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Tennessee vs #4 Northern Kentucky
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: Fubo
Greenville Regional
Game 1: #1 East Carolina vs #4 Evansville
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #2 Wake Forest vs #3 VCU
Game time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN+
Norman Regional
Game 1: #2 Duke vs #3 UConn
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Oklahoma vs #4 Oral Roberts
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Tallahassee Regional
Game 1: #1 Florida State vs #4 Stetson
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ACC Network
Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV
Game 2: #2 UCF vs #3 Alabama
Game time: 6 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Fayetteville Regional
Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs #4 Southern Missouri State
Game time: 3 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #2 Louisiana Tech vs #3 Kansas State
Game time: 8 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Charlottesville Regional
Game 1: #1 Virginia vs #4 Penn
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #2 Mississippi State vs #3 St. John's
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Chapel Hill Regional
Game 1: #2 LSU vs #3 Wofford
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo
Game 2: #1 North Carolina vs #4 LIU
Game time: 6 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Tucson Regional
Game 1: #2 DBU vs #3 West Virginia
Game time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Game 2: #1 Arizona vs #4 Grand Canyon
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Lexington Regional
Game 1: #1 Kentucky vs #4 Western Michigan
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo
Game 2: #2 Illinois vs #3 Indiana State
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Corvallis Regional
Game 1: #2 Nicholls vs #3 UC Irvine
Game time: 4 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Oregon State vs #4 Tulane
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Raleigh Regional
Game 1: #2 South Carolina vs #3 James Madison
Game time: 2 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 NC State vs #4 Bryant
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Athens Regional
Game 1: #1 Georgia vs #4 Army
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #2 UNC Wilmington vs #3 Georgia Tech
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Clemson Regional
Game 1: #2 Vanderbilt vs #3 Coastal Carolina
Game time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Fubo
Game 2: #1 Clemson vs #4 High Point
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ACC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo and ESPN+
Stillwater Regional
Game 1: #2 Nebraska vs #3 Florida
Game time: 3 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Oklahoma State vs #4 Niagara
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Santa Barbara Regional
Game 1: #2 San Diego vs #3 Oregon
Game time: 3 p.m. ET
TV coverage: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #1 UC Santa Barbara vs #4 Fresno State
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
College Station Regional
Game 1: #1 Texas A&M vs #4 Grambling State
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
Streaming: ESPN+
Game 2: #2 Louisiana vs #4 Texas
Game time: 6 p.m. ET
TV coverage: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN+
