College baseball regionals schedule today, May 31: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin on May 31 with a loaded 32-game lineup for college baseball fans who are cheering for their teams in the regionals.

Games will start as early as noon ET, with the winners cruising into the next phase of the double-elimination tournament.

The losers, on the other hand, are in a delicate spot as they are in danger of getting booted out of the tournament and will be forced to win all of their remaining games to advance to the regional finals.

Here's the list of games for the NCAA regionals and their scheduled TV and livestream listings.

College baseball regionals schedule today, May 31

Knoxville Regional

Game 1: Southern Mississippi vs Indiana

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 Tennessee vs #4 Northern Kentucky

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo

Greenville Regional

Game 1: #1 East Carolina vs #4 Evansville

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #2 Wake Forest vs #3 VCU

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN+

Norman Regional

Game 1: #2 Duke vs #3 UConn

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 Oklahoma vs #4 Oral Roberts

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional

Game 1: #1 Florida State vs #4 Stetson

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Game 2: #2 UCF vs #3 Alabama

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Fayetteville Regional

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs #4 Southern Missouri State

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #2 Louisiana Tech vs #3 Kansas State

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional

Game 1: #1 Virginia vs #4 Penn

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #2 Mississippi State vs #3 St. John's

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Chapel Hill Regional

Game 1: #2 LSU vs #3 Wofford

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo

Game 2: #1 North Carolina vs #4 LIU

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Tucson Regional

Game 1: #2 DBU vs #3 West Virginia

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Game 2: #1 Arizona vs #4 Grand Canyon

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Lexington Regional

Game 1: #1 Kentucky vs #4 Western Michigan

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo

Game 2: #2 Illinois vs #3 Indiana State

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Corvallis Regional

Game 1: #2 Nicholls vs #3 UC Irvine

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 Oregon State vs #4 Tulane

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Raleigh Regional

Game 1: #2 South Carolina vs #3 James Madison

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 NC State vs #4 Bryant

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Athens Regional

Game 1: #1 Georgia vs #4 Army

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #2 UNC Wilmington vs #3 Georgia Tech

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Clemson Regional

Game 1: #2 Vanderbilt vs #3 Coastal Carolina

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo

Game 2: #1 Clemson vs #4 High Point

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, Fubo and ESPN+

Stillwater Regional

Game 1: #2 Nebraska vs #3 Florida

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 Oklahoma State vs #4 Niagara

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Santa Barbara Regional

Game 1: #2 San Diego vs #3 Oregon

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV coverage: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #1 UC Santa Barbara vs #4 Fresno State

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

College Station Regional

Game 1: #1 Texas A&M vs #4 Grambling State

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: ESPN+

Game 2: #2 Louisiana vs #4 Texas

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV coverage: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+

Who do you think will be the winners of the first day of the NCAA Baseball regional tournament? Let's know your views in the comments section.

