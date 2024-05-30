College Station baseball regional tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

The College Station baseball regional tickets are one of the more intriguing tickets for the regional round in the NCAA baseball tournament. Four teams are competing in the double-elimination format: the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Grambling Tigers.

How can people get tickets for the event, and what do people need to know about the ticket process?

How to buy College Station baseball regional tickets for 2024

If you are interested in attending the College Station Regional, there are tickets available at Blue Bell Park. NCAA Tickets has the breakdown for tickets for any of the 16 regionals this weekend.

Below is the breakdown of the schedule for the regional.

Friday, May 31

Game 1 : Grambling vs. Texas A&M

: Grambling vs. Texas A&M Game 2: Texas vs. Louisiana

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 3

Game 7: If necessary

What are the cheapest College Staton baseball regional tickets?

The cheapest ticket for the College Station baseball regional is $40 for an all-session ticket and $20 for an all-session youth ticket.

Can you resell NCAA baseball tournament tickets?

According to the NCAA's official website regarding tickets, they have the NCAA Ticket Exchange, where fans can buy and sell tickets.

Are you able to buy College World Series tickets?

Tickets for the 2024 College World Series are available. They can be purchased on the NCAA Website or secondary ticket websites such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster.

With the College World Series happening annually inside Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, here's the schedule for the college baseball postseason.

Regionals: May 31- June 3

May 31- June 3 Super Regionals: June 7-10

June 7-10 College World Series: June 14

June 14 College World Series Championship: June 22-24

