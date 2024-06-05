College Station Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA baseball tournament

The College Station Super Regional is happening later this week between the third-seeded Oregon Ducks and the top-seeded Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies were able to sweep their regional matchup with a 9-4 win in the regional finals against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns while the Ducks were able to pick up a 3-0 win over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Santa Barbara Regionals.

With the super regionals being a best-of-three series between these two teams at College Station on Friday, Saturday, and if necessary on Sunday, there are tickets still available. Let's take a closer look at how people can still find their way into Olsen Field to watch these games live.

How to buy College Station Super Regional tickets for 2024

If a person is interested in heading to the College Station Super Regional in Texas, there are tickets on sale. Go to Texas A&M's official website, which will guide you on how to purchase tickets. If you are not interested and want to purchase off of secondary markets, they are also available on ticketing platforms such as SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and StubHub.

What are the cheapest College Station Super Regional tickets?

As of this writing, the cheapest ticket for the College Station Super Regional on Texas A&M's official website is $20 for an all-session ticket in Section 12, which is located in the outfield bleachers, for adults and $10 for youth. Looking at secondary ticket pricing, the cheapest individual ticket for Game 1 on Friday is $166 USD.

Can you resell NCAA Tournament baseball tickets?

If you are no longer able to attend the NCAA Baseball Tournament, there is a way to resell tickets. There is a program called the NCAA Ticket Exchange where fans can buy and sell tickets to events they are no longer interested in going to.

Are you able to buy College World Series tickets?

As the College World Series is only one round away, the field continues to shrink. Tickets are available to purchase. Below are the important dates remaining in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Super Regional: June 7-10

June 7-10 College World Series: June 14

June 14 College World Series Championship: June 22-24

