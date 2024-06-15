College World Series announcers today, June 15: Full list of broadcast personalities for NCAA baseball championship

The College World Series is underway, and we are ever closer to knowing who will be the 2024 national champion for baseball. North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida State, NC State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida will all be battling out until the 24th for the honor to be called national champions.

On the tournament's first day, the favorites took home the victory, with North Carolina beating Virginia 3-2 and Tennessee leapfrogging Florida State 12-11. For day two of action at Omaha, Kentucky will clash with Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET and Texas A&M with Florida at 7 p.m. ET.

Both games will be airing on ESPN, with the announcing crew for the first being Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Pérez (color commentary), Ben McDonald (color commentary) and Dani Wexelman (sideline reporting).

The crew for the second game will be Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color commentary), Chris Burke (color commentary) and Kris Budden (sideline reporting).

How to watch the College World Series 2024?

All games for the 2024 College World Series will air on ESPN. You can watch ESPN on their app, ESPN+.

You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Tennessee remains the favorite to win the College World Series

Tennessee comes into the College World Series as the big favorite, being the No. 1 national seed, the regular SEC champion, and the SEC tournament champion. However, the No. 1 national seed hasn't won the College World Series since 1999, and Tennessee has never won the tournament.

Nonetheless, the Vols did their chore on Friday, beating the Florida State Seminoles 12-11 with a walk-off single by Dylan Dreiling in the bottom of the ninth. Second baseman Christian Moore contributed to the victory with a historic cycle during the game.

This is an already historic season for the Vols, with their first back-to-back College World Series appearance. Can they make it even more memorable and win their first baseball natty?

