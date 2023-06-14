College World Series bracket 2023: Full schedule, times, TV channels for NCAA baseball tournament

With every spot in the 2023 College World Series booked, all attention turn to Omaha for the climax in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Fans of the various teams are looking forward to an exciting time, with everyone hoping their teams leave Omaha with the bragging rights of being the national champions.
The final eight teams for the world series are drawn into two brackets where they get to face off in a double-elimination format. In Bracket 1 are Florida, TCU, Virginia and Oral Roberts, while Bracket 2 features favorites Wake Forest alongside household names LSU, Stanford and Tennessee.
If you’re looking to catch all the live actions from the World Series as it goes down in Omaha, we’ve put together the schedule along with the channels you can watch the games on.
2023 College World Series schedule and where to watch
The 2023 College World Series will be taking place between the 16th of June to either the 25th or 26th of June. The games are to be played at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
Live games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2, while you can also stream live on ESPN+ and Fubo. See how the games are scheduled below.
Friday, June 16
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 1: TCU vs Oral Roberts
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 2: Florida vs Virginia
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Saturday, June 17
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 3: Wake Forest vs Stanford
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 4: LSU vs Tennessee
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Sunday, June 18
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner
7 p.m.
ESPN2, Fubo
Monday, June 19
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Tuesday, June 20
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 loser
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 loser
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Wednesday, June 21
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs Game 9 winner
2 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs Game 10 winner
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Thursday, June 22
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Game 11 rematch (should Game 6 winner lose)
2 p.m.
ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo
Game 12 rematch (should Game 8 winner lose)
7 p.m.
ESPN2, Fubo
Saturday, June 24: World Series finals Game 1
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Sunday, June 25: World Series finals Game 2
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner
3 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
Monday, June 26: World Series finals Game 3
Game
Time (EST)
Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner
7 p.m.
ESPN, Fubo
