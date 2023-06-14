College World Series bracket 2023: Full schedule, times, TV channels for NCAA baseball tournament

With every spot in the 2023 College World Series booked, all attention turn to Omaha for the climax in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Fans of the various teams are looking forward to an exciting time, with everyone hoping their teams leave Omaha with the bragging rights of being the national champions.

The final eight teams for the world series are drawn into two brackets where they get to face off in a double-elimination format. In Bracket 1 are Florida, TCU, Virginia and Oral Roberts, while Bracket 2 features favorites Wake Forest alongside household names LSU, Stanford and Tennessee.

If you’re looking to catch all the live actions from the World Series as it goes down in Omaha, we’ve put together the schedule along with the channels you can watch the games on.

2023 College World Series schedule and where to watch

The 2023 College World Series will be taking place between the 16th of June to either the 25th or 26th of June. The games are to be played at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Live games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2, while you can also stream live on ESPN+ and Fubo. See how the games are scheduled below.

Friday, June 16

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 1: TCU vs Oral Roberts 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 2: Florida vs Virginia 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Saturday, June 17

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 3: Wake Forest vs Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 4: LSU vs Tennessee 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Sunday, June 18

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 5: Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 6: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN2, Fubo

Monday, June 19

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 7: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 8: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Tuesday, June 20

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 loser 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 loser 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Wednesday, June 21

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 11: Game 6 winner vs Game 9 winner 2 p.m. ESPN, Fubo Game 12: Game 8 winner vs Game 10 winner 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Thursday, June 22

Game Time (EST) Channel Game 11 rematch (should Game 6 winner lose) 2 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2, Fubo Game 12 rematch (should Game 8 winner lose) 7 p.m. ESPN2, Fubo

Saturday, June 24: World Series finals Game 1

Game Time (EST) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Sunday, June 25: World Series finals Game 2

Game Time (EST) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner 3 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

Monday, June 26: World Series finals Game 3

Game Time (EST) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN, Fubo

