College World Series Bracket 2024 (Updated): Which teams have made it to the final step of NCAA baseball? 

The NCAA Baseball Tournament is heading to Omaha, Nebraska as the field of 64 is now down to just eight teams. The brackets are set and there are a few games left in the college baseball season. With the super regionals officially over, here's a closer look into all eight teams in the 2024 College World Series.

Expand Tweet

Trending

College World Series Bracket 1

#1. Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers were able to step up and sweep the Kansas State Wildcats in the Charlottesville Super Regionals to make it to the College World Series. The team was able to score 17 total runs and allowed eight, so they were never in a position where they had to have their backs against the wall. Their first game in the CWS will be taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

#2. North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to sweep the Chapel Hill Super Regional against the West Virginia Mountaineers as they won by three total runs in the two-game sweep. Center fielder Vance Honeycutt did well as he went 4-for-9 with a pair of home runs in the round. They will battle against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first game of the College World Series.

#3. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles were able to dominate offensively in the Tallahassee Super Regional matchup over the UConn Huskies. The Seminoles dominated as they had a 24-4 win in Game 1 and a 10-8 win in Game 2 of the series. They will battle against the Tennessee Volunteers in their first game of the College World Series.

#4. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers were able to take down the Evansville Purple Aces in three games in the Knoxville Super Regionals. The team has been one of the best offenses over the super regional weekend as they scored 31 total runs in their three games. The Vols have a lot of talent and are going to be a tough out in the bracket portion as they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the first game of the College World Series.

College World Series Bracket 2

#5. NC State Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack were able to win the only Game 3 on Monday night in the super regional round against the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State won 18-1 in the first game, then lost 11-2 in Game 2 before securing an 8-5 win in Game 3. NC State will play against the Kentucky Wildcats in their first game of the double-elimination round of the College World Series.

#6. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky was able to pick up a sweep in the Lexington Super Regional against the Oregon State Beavers and won two different ways in the series. They won 10-0 in a Game 1 shutout and then a close 3-2 win in Game 2. The Wildcats will face off against the NC State Wolfpack in their first game in Omaha.

#7. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators were able to win the Clemson Super Regional over the Clemson Tigers with a two-game sweep. The Gators won 10-7 in Game 1 and 11-10 in Game 2. Florida will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies in their first game of the College World Series.

#8. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to sweep the Oregon Ducks in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, dominating offensively with 25 runs scored in two games. Their pitching will need to improve though, as they gave up 15 total runs. Texas A&M will face the Florida Gators in an SEC battle to open up their run to the national championship.

Expand Tweet

2024 College World Series Schedule

Friday, June 14

Game 1: North Carolina vs. Virginia (2:00 p.m. ET)

North Carolina vs. Virginia (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 2: Tennessee vs. Florida State (7:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: Kentucky vs. NC State (2:00 p.m. ET)

Kentucky vs. NC State (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Florida (7:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 17

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 8: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 10: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 19

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 12: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 20

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET)

TBD vs. TBD (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 14: TBD vs. TBD (7:00 p.m. ET)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback