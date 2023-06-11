Complete ESPNU TV Channel Guide for Super Regionals Baseball ft. DIRECTV, Spectrum, Sling, Youtube TV and more

Fans of American collegiate sports need no telling that ESPNU is the number one spot to catch all the live actions and latest happenings going down in college football, college basketball, college baseball, college athletics and more.

With the super regional round of the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship being underway on June 9 and running till June 12, here is a quick rundown of how to locate the channel on whichever TV service you are using.

What channel is ESPNU on DIRECTV for college baseball super regionals 2023?

If you are a subscriber on DIRECTV, you can watch the live action from the baseball super regionals. Simply tune in to channel 208. The schedule for Saturday 10, June includes Oral Roberts vs Oregon at 8.00 PM EST.

What channel is ESPNU on Sling TV for college baseball super regionals 2023?

For subscribers on Sling TV, the channel is not available as a standalone channel. However, you can get access to content on the channel. All you have to do is subscribe to the Sling Orange plan. Then add the Sports Extra add-on. What you get is access to the channel and more than forty other channels for a cost of $35 monthly. You get a 7-day trial as a first-time subscriber.

What channel is ESPNU on Comcast for college baseball super regionals 2023?

Subscribers on Comcast can watch the baseball super regionals by tuning in to channel 208. If you are a new user on the platform, you can watch the super regionals for free by taking advantage of the platform’s free trial.

What channel is ESPNU on Spectrum for college baseball super regionals 2023?

If you are a subscriber on Spectrum looking to catch live games from the ongoing baseball super regionals, simply tune in to channel 307. While this will be the correct channel number for most Spectrum subscribers, there are variations depending on your location.

If you are watching from Long Beach, for instance, you are more likely to get the channel on either 415 or 724.

Is it on Youtube TV?

YouTube TV is another destination to watch the channel. YouTube offers more than 85 channels for live streaming. These include ESPN and so on. You can use YouTube TV on your computer or smartphone. It costs a monthly subscription of $64.99, but you get a free 7-day trial, during which period you can catch the super regionals if you are a new subscriber.

Is ESPNU on Optimum?

Users of the Optimum TV platform can get access to the channel through the cable service option on channel 208 of the service. They can also catch live games on the channel via Optimum Online or Optimum Mobile for smartphones.

Poll : 0 votes