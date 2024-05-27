Did the Tennessee Volunteers win today? Taking a look at their SEC Tournament game

The Tennessee Volunteers reached the SEC Tournament championship game for the third time in four seasons. After finishing the regular season with a 46-10 record, including 22-8 in SEC play, they earned the top seed in the conference tournament and a first-round bye.

The Volunteers suffered a 13-4 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores to begin tournament play on Wednesday. However, their chances of winning a conference title remained alive, as the second and third rounds are played in a double elimination format.

Tennessee bounced back from its opening loss by defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 7-4 before beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-5 to secure its spot in the semifinals.

The Volunteers faced the Commodores with hopes of avenging their second-round loss. They did just that with a 6-4 victory to secure a spot in the SEC Tournament championship game. The win set up a matchup with the LSU Tigers with the conference title on the line. Take a look at whether they won today:

Did the Tennessee Volunteers win today?

The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers faced off on Sunday with the SEC Tournament championship and the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament on the line. LSU got off to a strong start, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, courtesy of a two-out home run by Jared Jones.

Its lead didn't last long, though, as Tennessee plated three runs in the top of the third inning, thanks to a Billy Amick two-out three-run shot. There was no additional scoring until the top of the seventh inning when Hunter Ensley gave the Volunteers a much needed insurance run with a two-out RBI single, pushing the lead to 4-1.

The Tigers didn't go down without a fight, though, as they attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Back-to-back one-out doubles from Hayden Travinski and Steven Milam cut the deficit to two runs. Mac Bingham followed by bringing in Milam, courtesy of a fielding error by Amick. The error allowed him to reach second base, bringing the game within one run.

Despite having a runner in a scoring position with less than two outs, LSU was unable to capitalize, as back-to-back strikeouts allowed the Tennessee Volunteers to capture their fifth conference championship.