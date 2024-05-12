Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 12 College Baseball 2024

The ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (34-15, 15-11 ACC) will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (29-19, 13-13) in the final contest of their three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park on Sunday afternoon. Georgia Tech won the opening matchup 11-8, while Duke won 14-10 on Friday.

Junior right-hander Ryan Higgins (2-1, 5.40 ERA) will be toeing the slab for Duke as he is coming off a no-decision against Georgia Tech. He pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on one hit with one walk and zero strikeouts.

Freshman righty Tate McKee (4-4, 7.34 ERA) will be on the mound for Georgia Tech and is coming off a loss against the Clemson Tigers, where he pitched 3.1 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Duke -110 Georgia Tech -110

How to watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech Baseball

The contest between the Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be airing live on the ACC Network Extra and will be available to stream via the conference's website.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Baseball Predictions

This game will be intriguing to see as these teams have showcased their abilities to score runs. However, Duke has a deeper roster and should be able to easily pick up a win. Duke was able to come back after falling 6-1 and scored two runs in each of the final two innings to pick up the victory.

Georgia Tech's bullpen could not figure out how to get outs as they used six pitchers to pitch the final five innings, and all but one pitcher allowed a run in the game.

With the depleted bullpen that was not very effective, it is difficult to find a reason to back them here. The Blue Devils are the overall better program at this time. Tate McKee gets hit hard, and they had some experience against him earlier in this series and hit him well.

Expect to see a lot of runs being scored, as the first two matchups have shown, and go with the Duke Blue Devils to win this game and the series.

Prediction: Duke Blue Devils -110

