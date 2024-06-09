Evansville vs. Tennessee Knoxville Super Regional Game 3 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 9 College Baseball 2024

Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regionals is a win-or-go-home matchup between the Evansville Purple Aces and the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Game 2 saw the Purple Aces secure a 10-8 win to force this game.

Freshman southpaw Kevin Reed (5-2, 7.38 ERA) will be on the bump here for Evansville. Reed is coming off a loss against the East Carolina Pirates where he gave up seven runs on nine hits with zero walks and a pair of strikeouts in three innings.

Tennessee will counter with senior left-hander Zander Sechrist (3-1, 3.60 ERA). Sechrist did not factor into the decision against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles as he pitched 4.2 innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits with three walks (one intentional) and three strikeouts.

Trending

Evansville vs. Tennessee Baseball Betting Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Evansville Purple Aces +5.5 (-140) Over 15.5 (-115) +370 Tennessee Volunteers -5.5 (+110) Under 15.5 (-115) -560

How to watch Evansville vs. Tennessee

This game is available to be streamed while also being aired on linear television. The game is airing on ESPNU tonight and can be streamed on YouTube TV, ESPN+, Sling and Hulu + Live Sports.

Evansville vs. Tennessee prediction

There is a major difference between the two starting pitchers in this matchup as Kevin Reed's ERA is more than double Zander Sechrist's. Evansville won Game 2, in which Tennessee held a 4-0 lead after three innings and almost came back with the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth inning.

This Volunteers offense was able to hit three home runs in Game 2 and has the deeper roster of talent. Evansville has allowed 19 total runs in the first two games of the Super Regional and with their pitching already taxed, it is going to be difficult to expect them to slow down one of the best offensive teams in college baseball.

In Game 2 on the pitching side of things, Evansville had to use five pitchers and each one threw more than 20 pitches, so they may not be available to provide too much length.

The Tennessee Volunteers are the better team in this game and should be able to dominate in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of the Super Regionals.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -5.5 (+110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback