Florida baseball CWS wins: How many College World Series have the Gators won?

The Florida Gators have been one of the top college baseball programs in the country for a while with their ability to be a mainstay at the College World Series (CWS) each year. This year was their 13th trip to Omaha, Nebraska and they have made the finals three times.

However, only once in Gators' history have they won the CWS finals. This was not too long ago, as they won the 2017 National Championship.

With just two wins standing between them and their second championship in program history, it will be interesting to see if they can do it again.

What makes the 2023 Florida Gators primed to win the College World Series?

In order to win the College World Series, a team has to have an excellent bullpen and timely hitting. That is exactly what the second-seeded Florida Gators possess this year, as they have one of the deepest bullpens in college baseball as well as a strong lineup.

Their bullpen has been a major piece of the puzzle for remaining undefeated in the 2023 College World Series and dominating the bracket round. In three bracket-round games, their bullpen pitched 10.1 innings, so head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is not afraid to call on them to get some impactful outs.

Brandon Neely has been the biggest star of this bullpen, as the right-hander has appeared in all three CWS bracket games. In five innings thrown, he has allowed two runs.

Their offense is also a threat to put up a crooked number at any point as the Florida lineup has a great back-to-back threat in Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera. Caglianone is one of the best power hitters in the country with his ability to have a 1.127 OPS throughout the season, while still hitting .325.

Caglianone leads the country with 31 home runs and is going to be a focal point in the LSU Tigers' pitching meetings as they prepare for the College World Series finals.

Florida is one of the best programs and has an excellent shot of winning its second national championship. Due to the scheduling and LSU having to play on Thursday, the Tigers might miss Paul Skenes entirely, which is a major plus to winning two of three games.

