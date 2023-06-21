The Florida Gators are on the verge of advancing to the 2023 College World Series finals. The Gators face the TCU Horned Frogs in the finals of their side of the CWS bracket. With one victory, Florida faces the winner of Wake Forest and LSU.
The only thing that would stand in their way is dropping two games to the Horned Frogs, which would be a heartbreaking ending to an otherwise thrilling Florida season.
Florida has been far from overwhelming. With two one-run victories during the College World Series, timely hitting, clutch pitching, and a coaching staff dialing up the right strategy during crucial moments, the Gators are on the verge of history.
Although many repeat appearances in the College World Series, Florida has claimed just one championship in 2017. Jac Caglianone is leading the Gators' offense. Florida has what it takes to eliminate TCU, advance to the finals, and take down the Wake Forest/LSU winner to claim their 2nd national championship.
Florida Baseball Roster
#1 Dale Thomas- INF
#2 Ty Evans- OF
#3 Cade Fisher- LHP
#4 Cade Kurland- INF
#5 Colby Halter- INF
#6 Tyler Shelnut- INF
#8 Brandon Sproat- RHP
#9 Salvy Alvarez- C
#10 Tyler Nesbitt- RHP
#11 Michael Robertson- OF
#12 Hurston Waldrep- RHP
#13 Ryan Slater- RHP
#14 Jac Caglianone- LHP/1B
#15 BT Riopelle- C
#16 Rene Lastras- C
#17 Yoel Tejeda Jr.- RHP/1B
#18 Pierce Coppola- LHP
#20 Jake Clemente- RHP
#21 Sam Sloan- RHP
#22 Brandon Neely- RHP
#23 Deric Fabian- INF
#24 Josh Rivera- INF
#25 Richie Schiekofer- OF
#26 Clete Hartzog- RHP
#27 Fisher Jameson- RHP
#28 Luke Heyman- C
#32 Tucker Talbott- OF
#33 Erik Blair- OF
#36 Wyatt Langford- OF
#41 Blake Purnell- RHP
#43 Matt Prevesk- OF
#46 Nick Ficarrotta- RHP
#47 Chris Arroyo- LHP/OF
#49 Carsten Finnvold- LHP
#50 Anthony Ursitti- RHP
#55 Philip Abner- LHP
#66 Max Brown- OF
Florida Baseball Coaching Staff
Kevin O'Sullivan- Head Coach
Chuck Jeroloman- Assistant Coach
Taylor Black- Assistant Coach
David Kopp- Assistant Coach
Mike Rivera- Student Assistant Coach
Shawn Burke- Strength and Conditioning Coach
Florida Baseball Support Staff
Buddy Munroe- Director of Baseball Operations
Edmund Boyd- Assistant Director
Ann Hughes- Assistant Director, Student Services
Zach Cronin- Player Development/Data Analysis
Jarrett Schweim- Athletic Trainer
Stephanie Horvath- Director of Sports Nutrition
Orlando Prescott- Program Assistant
Robin Martin- Intern Athletic Trainer, Baseball
Andrew Blardonis- Student Manager
Dylan Bryant- Student Manager
Sage Rodefeld- Student Manager
Ajay Vander Werf- Student Manager