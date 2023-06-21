The Florida Gators are on the verge of advancing to the 2023 College World Series finals. The Gators face the TCU Horned Frogs in the finals of their side of the CWS bracket. With one victory, Florida faces the winner of Wake Forest and LSU.

The only thing that would stand in their way is dropping two games to the Horned Frogs, which would be a heartbreaking ending to an otherwise thrilling Florida season.

Florida has been far from overwhelming. With two one-run victories during the College World Series, timely hitting, clutch pitching, and a coaching staff dialing up the right strategy during crucial moments, the Gators are on the verge of history.

Although many repeat appearances in the College World Series, Florida has claimed just one championship in 2017. Jac Caglianone is leading the Gators' offense. Florida has what it takes to eliminate TCU, advance to the finals, and take down the Wake Forest/LSU winner to claim their 2nd national championship.

Florida Baseball Roster

Jac Caglianone powers the Florida Gators

#1 Dale Thomas- INF

#2 Ty Evans- OF

#3 Cade Fisher- LHP

#4 Cade Kurland- INF

#5 Colby Halter- INF

#6 Tyler Shelnut- INF

#8 Brandon Sproat- RHP

#9 Salvy Alvarez- C

#10 Tyler Nesbitt- RHP

#11 Michael Robertson- OF

#12 Hurston Waldrep- RHP

#13 Ryan Slater- RHP

#14 Jac Caglianone- LHP/1B

#15 BT Riopelle- C

#16 Rene Lastras- C

#17 Yoel Tejeda Jr.- RHP/1B

#18 Pierce Coppola- LHP

#20 Jake Clemente- RHP

#21 Sam Sloan- RHP

#22 Brandon Neely- RHP

#23 Deric Fabian- INF

#24 Josh Rivera- INF

#25 Richie Schiekofer- OF

#26 Clete Hartzog- RHP

#27 Fisher Jameson- RHP

#28 Luke Heyman- C

#32 Tucker Talbott- OF

#33 Erik Blair- OF

#36 Wyatt Langford- OF

#41 Blake Purnell- RHP

#43 Matt Prevesk- OF

#46 Nick Ficarrotta- RHP

#47 Chris Arroyo- LHP/OF

#49 Carsten Finnvold- LHP

#50 Anthony Ursitti- RHP

#55 Philip Abner- LHP

#66 Max Brown- OF

Florida Baseball Coaching Staff

Florida has been clutch all CWS

Kevin O'Sullivan- Head Coach

Chuck Jeroloman- Assistant Coach

Taylor Black- Assistant Coach

David Kopp- Assistant Coach

Mike Rivera- Student Assistant Coach

Shawn Burke- Strength and Conditioning Coach

Florida Baseball Support Staff

Florida is on the verge of the College World Series finals

Buddy Munroe- Director of Baseball Operations

Edmund Boyd- Assistant Director

Ann Hughes- Assistant Director, Student Services

Zach Cronin- Player Development/Data Analysis

Jarrett Schweim- Athletic Trainer

Stephanie Horvath- Director of Sports Nutrition

Orlando Prescott- Program Assistant

Robin Martin- Intern Athletic Trainer, Baseball

Andrew Blardonis- Student Manager

Dylan Bryant- Student Manager

Sage Rodefeld- Student Manager

Ajay Vander Werf- Student Manager

Poll : 0 votes