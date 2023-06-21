Florida Gators CWS appearances: How many times have the Gators made the College World Series?

The Florida Gators are one of the best teams in college baseball. They have proven to be a strong program as the team has made 12 trips to Omaha throughout their history (1988, 1991, 1996, 1998, 2005, 2010-12, 2015-18, 2023). They made the finals three times and won their singular championship in 2017.

This season, the Florida Gators are in the driver's seat in the College World Series. Being the second seed in the tournament, they have a strong chance of making the finals once again. With their power hitting and power pitching out of the bullpen specifically, they can contend with anyone left in the tournament.

What are the chances of Florida Gators winning the 2023 College World Series?

Their bracket is down to two teams: themselves and the TCU Horned Frogs. The seventh-seed Virginia Cavaliers and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles lost twice in the College World Series and have been eliminated.

The Gators also have the upper hand here as they were able to have Tuesday off to rest their pitching for a day without having to face elimination. Florida has been undefeated in the bracket portion of the College World Series, meaning they would have to lose two games to TCU in a row to be eliminated from the finals. However, they only have to win once to win the bracket and eliminate the Horned Frogs.

The Gators should have their ace Brandon Sproat available to pitch this game, as he has not pitched since the opening game on June 16. However, Sproat did not fare well against the Virginia Cavaliers as he pitched 6.1 innings, giving up three runs and five hits while walking three hitters and recording seven strikeouts. Their starting pitch is the weak point, and their goal would be to hand the ball to the bullpen of dominant pitchers to get outs and carry the team to victory.

This Gators team is averaging 5.5 runs in Omaha thus far and should continue to explode further. They are a win away from making their fourth trip to the College World Series finals and should be considered as having a great chance to hoist the NCAA Championship no matter who they are facing. Wake Forest and LSU both pose solid threats, but this Gators team has shown toughness and power hitting against very good pitching.

