Florida vs Georgia Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 16 College Baseball 2024

We have a thrilling Southeastern Conference game on deck on Thursday evening as the Florida Gators (26-25, 11-16 SEC) are heading to Foley Field to take on the ninth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (38-12, 16-11) in the regular season series finale.

Florida is going to be sending redshirt sophomore southpaw Pierce Coppola (0-2, 7.74 ERA) to the mound, who is coming off a no-decision against the Kentucky Wildcats as he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed an unearned run on four hits with one hit by pitch, one walk and three strikeouts.

Georgia is going to counter with sophomore right-hander Kolten Smith (8-2, 4.72 ERA), who is coming off a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks where he allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Florida vs. Georgia Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Florida Gators +130 Georgia Bulldogs -166

How to watch Florida vs. Georgia

The game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs will not be airing over linear television. Instead, you can follow every pitch live on SEC Network+.

Florida vs. Georgia Baseball Prediction

There is a major difference between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs this season and it begins with the pitching side of things. Taking a look at the starting pitchers, Pierce Coppola has been struggling to find some consistency while Kolten Smith has been one of the top pitchers in the SEC this season.

Even at the plate, there is a large difference between these programs. The Gators have Jac Caglianone who has been hitting extremely well with a 1.391 OPS. However, the Bulldogs have three hitters who are above an OPS of 1.000 with Charlie Condon (1.649), Corey Collins (1.398) and Dylan Goldstein (1.114).

The Florida Gators' pitching staff is not up to snuff with what the Georgia Bulldogs have been able to produce. There is a reason why the Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games heading into this matchup and have an unbelievable 28-3 record at Foley Field. All in all, take the Georgia Bulldogs to win the opening game of this series.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs -166