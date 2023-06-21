We potentially have the last bracket game for these teams as the second-seeded Florida Gators take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Eastern at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. If Florida is able to win today, they advance out of the bracket round and are in the College World Series finals. However, if TCU is able to pick up the win today, there is an elimination game set for Thursday.

This bracket has been full of entertaining games as all but one have been decided by a single run. Let's take a deeper dive into which team should win this game.

Will Florida or TCU win today's College World Series game?

Since Florida was able to win both of their CWS Games thus far and played on Day 1, they have been able to get two full days of rest. That means they have a rested bullpen and should be able to use them at any signs of trouble for their starting pitcher. It'll be a little tougher for TCU, who played yesterday, as they were forced to get six innings out of their bullpen after Cam Brown went three innings.

Florida has been able to dominate offensively and with their bullpen. Having the two days' rest means everyone is available for this game. The Gators definitely do not want to force a winner-takes-all game on Thursday as anything can happen and instead get the job done this afternoon.

The Gators offense has been able to average 5.5 runs over their first two College World Series games and the Horned Frogs have not been slouches offensively either, averaging five runs in their three games thus far. The Gators do not need too much length out of their starter but the more outs he gets, the less the bullpen needs to do to protect themselves from a potential winner-takes-all game tomorrow. Expect head coach Kevin O'Sullivan to manage this game carefully as his bullpen has been a great weapon and everyone is available.

TCU has to get some length out of starting pitcher Kole Klecher here after they were forced to use their bullpen so much yesterday. He threw five innings in the first game of the College World Series and only allowed one run against Oral Roberts, but this Gators team is a lot better at the plate than what he has seen. Expect this Florida Gators team to win here and not have to worry about playing tomorrow.

