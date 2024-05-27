  • home icon
  FSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024: Seminoles seeding scenario before selection show

FSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024: Seminoles seeding scenario before selection show

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 27, 2024 09:29 IST
FSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024
FSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024

The Florida State Seminoles were unable to secure the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship, as they lost convincingly to the Duke Blue Devils, 16-4.

That means they are going to need to wait until the NCAA Baseball Selection Show to find out if they are going to make the NCAA Tournament and what regional they are going to be assigned to.

So, where should the Florida State Seminoles expect to be? Let's take a look at the projections and discuss what to expect for the program's future this season:

Florida State baseball projection

With the loss in the ACC Finals, things may have looked bleak, but they have officially punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The reasoning is that they have been named as one of the regional sites, meaning they are one of the top 16 teams in college baseball.

How is the NCAA baseball tournament seeded?

The NCAA Tournament is seeded a bit different than any of the other college tournaments that fans are used to.

The 16 best teams are decided and are hosts to the regional site. There are four teams in each regional and are seeded 1-4, and there's a small double-elimination tournament. The last team remaining in the regional moves on to the NCAA Super Regionals Round.

How many times have the Seminoles made the College World Series?

The Florida State Seminoles are no strangers to the College World Series, as they have made the CWS 23 different times but are still in search of their first College World Series Championship.

Below is a list of all the years the Seminoles have made the CWS:

  • 1957
  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1965
  • 1970
  • 1975
  • 1980
  • 1986
  • 1987
  • 1989
  • 1991
  • 1992
  • 1994
  • 1995
  • 1996
  • 1998
  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2008
  • 2010
  • 2012
  • 2017
  • 2019

As is evident, they have not had too many appearances in the College World Series Championship. They were the runner-up in 1970, 1986 and 1999. As one of the winningest programs in college baseball, this is a great chance for Florida to hoist the national championship for the time.

