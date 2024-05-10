Arizona vs Utah Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 10, College Baseball 2024

We have a thrilling Pac-12 Conference matchup coming up on Friday as the 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (30-17, 17-7 Pac-12) take on the Utah Utes (30-16, 15-9) at Smith's Ballpark this afternoon.

The Wildcats are coming off a tough 11-8 road loss against Utah Tech on Tuesday while the Utes are on a four-game winning streak after a 5-3 road win on Tuesday over Arizona State.

Sophomore southpaw Jackson Kent (3-1, 2.88 ERA) will be pitching for the Wildcats and is coming off a no-decision against Stanford where he pitched 4.2 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Utes will hope redshirt senior lefty Bryson Van Sickle (3-1, 3.03 ERA) comes good. In his previous start against Oregon, he pitched six innings and gave up five runs on eight hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Which team will be able to start the late-season significant series on the right foot?

Arizona vs. Utah Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Arizona -175 Utah +135

How to watch Arizona vs. Utah Baseball

The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona vs. Utah Baseball Prediction

These teams occupy the top two spots in the Pac-12 Conference. Both offenses have performed similarly, but Utah have a slight edge with a .840 team OPS compared to the .827 team OPS that Arizona hit as a team.

As long as the Utes limit Mason White at the plate, they should be in the driver's seat. Utah have Core Jackson and Kai Roberts with over 1.000 OPS this season to keep the offense going.

With the Utes being at home and on a bit of a winning streak, we will go with them in this game to pick up the victory against a ranked Arizona team.

Prediction: Utah Utes +135

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback