Georgia vs South Carolina prediction, odds & picks - May 11 College Baseball 2024

The Southeastern Conference three-game series finale will see the 13th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (37-12, 5-11 SEC) take on the 15th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (33-17, 13-13) inside Founders Park. The Bulldogs won the first two games, including an 11-5 win on Friday. They are on a seven-game winning streak, while South Carolina is on a two-game losing streak.

Neither team has named a starting pitcher for this game. The Bulldogs have sophomore right-hander Zach Harris (5-0, 6.14 ERA) projected to start this game. He is coming off a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, where he threw four no-hit innings and gave up two walks and five strikeouts.

The Gamecocks are expected to send junior righty Dylan Eskew (3-3, 4.38 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a no-decision against the Missouri Tigers. He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on a pair of hits with four walks and zero strikeouts.

Georgia vs South Carolina baseball betting odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Georgia +1.5 (-145) Over 15.5 (-115) -105 South Carolina -1.5 (+114) Under 15.5 (-105) -125

How to watch Georgia vs South Carolina baseball

Game 3 of the series between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will not be televised for this game. However, it will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Georgia vs South Carolina baseball prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks should turn things around and avoid being swept against the Georgia Bulldogs, a legitimate threat in the SEC. The key to the game will be getting that first-pitch strike, and if the Gamecocks can do that, they should control the game.

Georgia has one of the best offensive lineups in the country. The team is red-hot, winning seven consecutive games. However, it has a team ERA of 5.34, proving it can give up runs. South Carolina has good offense but needs to win as it plays .500 ball in the SEC.

The Gamecocks should salvage a win in the series finale.

Prediction: South Carolina Gamecocks -125

