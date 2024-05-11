Georgia vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 10, College Baseball 2024

In an intriguing Southeastern Conference matchup on Friday evening, the 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (35-12, 13-11 SEC) take on the 13th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (33-16, 13-12) in the middle game of a three-game series in Columbia, South Carolina. These teams had a slugfest on Thursday to open the series, as the Bulldogs picked up a 14-10 road win.

The Bulldogs are sending righty Leighton Finley (4-1, 4.53 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a six-inning shutout victory over Vanderbilt where he gave up three hits with three walks and a season-high 11 strikeouts.

Junior right-hander Eli Jones (3-3, 4.53 ERA) is expected to be on the mound for the Gamecocks and struggled last time out, as he pitched 2.2 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts against Missouri.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Georgia +105 South Carolina -135

How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina Baseball

This game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be available on the SEC Network. That means if you have ESPN+, you can watch it, as the SEC Network is part of that package as well.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Baseball Prediction

These teams have proven that they can score, combining for 24 runs on Thursday in the series opener. South Carolina showcased a lack of control on the mound, as it had 10 walks while pitching and had to use a few more guys than expected.

Georgia has a slight advantage on the mound, with Leighton Finley coming off a season-high 11 strikeouts last time out, so he has some confidence heading into this game. With these teams locked in the standings with one another, this should be a close contest.

The Bulldogs had bad game fielding as they committed three errors, which extended innings and showcased how much larger of a difference there would have been with a more competent effort. All in all, go with the Georgia Bulldogs to pull off the win for a second consecutive day.

Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs +105

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback