Has Oklahoma won a national championship in softball? Exploring the Sooners' WCWS history

The Oklahoma Sooners have just won the first game of the WCWS (Women's College World Series), defeating the Texas Longhorns 8-3. The WCWS final is a clash of top schools, with Texas being the No. 1 seeded school in the nation and Oklahoma the No. 2. The Boomer Sooners are looking for an impressive and historic four-peat, having won every tournament since 2021.

The Texas Longhorns had not conceded a run in the 2024 WCWS. However, the Sooners changed that just in the first inning. Jayda Coleman got on base after being hit by a pitch, which was followed by a two-run homer by Tiare Jennings. From then onwards, it was Oklahoma's game.

How many WCWS does the team have overall?

The Sooners entered the 21st Century with no softball national championships. That changed with a victory in the 2000 WCWS over the UCLA Bruins. Since then, they have won seven national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The 2020s have so far been Oklahoma's golden era. The Sooners have established a serious dynasty, having won three out of four WCWS in the decade, and they seem primed to win a fourth this year.

Not everything has been successful for the team, though. They ended up as runner-ups in 2012 and 2019. However, their turnaround has to be considered one of the most impressive in college athletics. From having no titles to being the third school with the most national championships in 23 years (UCLA is first with 12 WCWS and Arizona second with eight).

How many conference championships does Oklahoma have?

The Sooners have maintained the same level of success in the Big 12, winning nine conference tournament titles since 1996, the last one just being won in 2024. Add to that 15 regular season Big 12 titles, and the team has to be considered the most successful softball program of the last three decades.

With the team moving to the SEC for the next season, will the dominance continue?

