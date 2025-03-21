  • home icon
  How do you know you are ready for the season after a winter of training?

How do you know you are ready for the season after a winter of training?

By Anthony Amoroso
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:58 IST
FloSports: FloSports ACC Baseball Tournament - Source: Imagn

It is always an exciting time when a new season starts, but it is very important that we train our boys to build their strength and be fully prepared for the rigors of a long season.

A winter of training consists of anywhere from 10-12 weeks of a throwing progression and strength training program. The key to being ready is the ability to play catch and throw at some level of intent 4-5 days a week with no pain or restrictions.

Essentially as the progression of playing catch leads to a heavier load and then transitions to flat ground and short boxes (Bullpen at a shorter distance than 60 feet 6 inches), we slowly move to the mound and work on true pitching with the proper distance around week 6.

Most guys should be throwing anywhere from 20-30 pitches in a controlled setting with no soreness/pain by weeks 10-12. By the time tryouts roll around (Week 13), 40-50 pitches should be no issue for them when you sprinkle in the key factors of competitive spirit and adrenaline during live at-bats, scrimmages and tryouts.

Many of the boys in my program receive a 7 day throwing program with their level of intent and number of throws mixed in for each specific exercise they are assigned that day. Between a monitored number of throws, proper pre-throwing stretches and routines with healthy post-arm care exercises, the players are ready to get out there and let their hard work pay off.

Edited by Anthony Amoroso
