The Women's College World Series begins later this week, but fans are confused about the process of how teams get there. Stanford, Texas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Alabama, UCLA, Duke and Oklahoma are gearing up to battle it out in Oklahoma City to determine the Women's College World Series winner.

However, how does the NCAA Tournament work, and how did these teams make it to this point? Let's take a closer look at the Women's College World Series:

How many teams go to the Women's College World Series?

There are eight teams that make the Women's College World Series every year. Like the baseball version for the men, there are 64 teams selected for the NCAA Tournament and divided into 16 regionals.

One team from each regional advances to the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals are best-of-three series, where the winner advances to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

How does the Women's Softball College World Series work?

The Women's College World Series is divided into two brackets of four teams. It's exactly the same as the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, as it's double-elimination until there's one team advancing from each bracket.

After that, the College World Series Championship happens, which is a best-of-three series. The winner of the three-game series is crowned the College World Series Champion and awarded the NCAA Title.

Who has won the most Women's College World Series?

Six different schools have won multiple College World Series Championships in the history of their softball program. UCLA is the only school to win double-digit College World Series.

Below is a list of all six schools to win at least two championships.

UCLA: (1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019)

Arizona: (1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006, 2007)

Oklahoma: (2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Arizona State: (2008, 2011)

Florida : (2014, 2015)

Texas A&M: (1983, 1987)

The UCLA Bruins have won 12 national championships. They technically won 13, but the 1995 championship was vacated.